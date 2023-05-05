UK elections: Labour falls short of 28% overall majority in general election, Sky News vote share predictions show | political news





Labor will fall short of an overall majority in parliament, poll predictions after UK local elections show.

An analysis of change in the share of the vote in 1,500 wards found that Labor was the most popular party at 36%, followed by the Conservatives at 29%, the Liberal Democrats at 18% and other parties at 17%.

Assuming a uniform national swing and applying it to seats decided in the last general election, Labor could be the first party in the next election.

Securing 95 seats, taking a total of 298 seats, is the most since Labor won the 2005 general election, but is 28 short of the overall majority.

According to the Sky News forecast, the Tories will lose 127 MP, dropping from 365 to 238.

This is the lowest figure since the Conservatives won 198 seats in 2005.

The outlook also shows that the Liberal Democrats will benefit from a drop in support from the Conservatives, who are expected to win 39 seats, up from the 11 they won in the last general election.

The remaining parties, including the Scottish and Welsh nationalists, are expected to win 75 seats.

