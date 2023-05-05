US labor market defies rate hikes and posts solid job gains





The non-agricultural payroll increases by 253,000 in April The unemployment rate falls to 3.4% against 3.5% The average hourly wage increases by 0.5%; up 4.4% year-on-year

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) – U.S. job growth accelerated in April as wage gains rose sharply, indicating continued labor market strength that could force the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher longer as it struggles to control inflation.

The Labor Department’s closely watched jobs report on Friday also showed the jobless rate falling to 3.4%, its lowest level in 53 years. Although data for February and March have been revised down, the labor market is only slowing slightly. He suggested that the tightening of credit conditions had not yet had an impact on the economy, which, combined with the Fed’s punitive rate hikes, increased the risk of a recession.

“Interest rates are going to have to stay high,” said Sean Snaith, director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida. “This kind of labor market strength makes it more difficult for the Fed to continue to cut inflation.”

Non-farm payrolls increased by 253,000 jobs last month, but the economy added 149,000 fewer jobs in February and March than previously reported. Employment growth averaged 290,000 jobs per month over the previous six months. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the wage bill to rise by 180,000.

The economy needs to create 70,000 to 100,000 jobs every month to keep up with the growing working-age population. The share of private industries creating jobs increased from 57% to 57.4%.

The larger-than-expected increase in the payroll could herald a spring recovery in the economy after the slowdown in activity in February and March.

This week’s data showed manufacturing hit a three-year low and growth in the services sector picked up a bit. Motor vehicle sales also accelerated last month.

President Joe Biden seized on the jobs report to urge Congress to raise the federal government’s borrowing limit amid predictions that it could run out of money in June, a development that could cause serious damage to the economy.

“The last thing this country needs, after everything we’ve been through, is a manufactured crisis,” Biden said ahead of a U.S. investment meeting. “This is a crisis fabricated by MAGA Republicans in Congress.” MAGA is an acronym for former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate an additional 25 basis points to the range of 5.00% to 5.25%, and signaled that it may suspend its monetary policy tightening the fastest since the 1980s, although it retained a hawkish bias. The Fed has raised its key rate by 500 basis points since March 2022.

The services sector accounted for most of the job gains in April, with professional and business services adding 43,000 jobs. But employment in temporary help services, seen as a harbinger of future hiring, has fallen just over 23,000 and is down 174,000 from its peak in March 2022.

Health care payrolls increased by 40,000. Employment in the leisure and hospitality industry increased by 31,000 jobs, mostly concentrated in restaurants and bars. Hiring in the sector, which has been the main driver of job growth, is slowing.

Employment in the industry remains at 402,000 jobs below its pre-pandemic level.

The payroll for financial activities increased by 23,000, as did the category of government jobs. Government employment remains 301,000 below its pre-pandemic level. Payrolls in manufacturing, retail trade and construction rebounded after falling in March.

[1/2]An employee hiring sign with a QR code is seen in a window of a business in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., April 7, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The report threw cold water on financial market expectations that the Fed would start cutting interest rates this year. Consumer price index data for April, due out next Wednesday, will offer more clues to the near-term path of monetary policy.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields rose.

SOLID WAGE GAINS

Some economists have said companies’ hoarding of workers after difficulties finding labor in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to strong job growth, which is expected to persist at least until in the fourth quarter.

Average hourly earnings gained 0.5% last month after rising 0.3% in March. Wages increased by 4.4% on an annual basis in April after increasing by 4.3% in March, coming closer to alignment with other measures such as the employment cost index and the Atlanta Fed salary tracker. Wage growth is too strong to be consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

While the workweek remained unchanged at 34.4 hours, the total number of hours worked increased by 0.2%. This generated a gain of 0.7% in payroll.

The recovery in business output at the start of the second quarter and the increase in hours worked bode well for a rebound in productivity, which jumped just after the pandemic in 2021, but declined year on year. other since then for five consecutive quarters, the longest such period since the government began tracking the series in 1948.

“The outlook for a productivity rebound in the second quarter looks good,” said Brian Bethune, professor of economics at Boston College. “This will limit unit labor costs, and all other costs should see their first outright decline in many years. Prospects for gradual disinflation in the second and third quarters still look good.”

Details of the household survey from which the unemployment rate is calculated were optimistic. Household employment increased, while the labor force declined slightly.

That pushed the unemployment rate down to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969, from 3.5% in March. The black unemployment rate hit a new high of 4.7%.

The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have or are looking for a job, remained unchanged at 62.6%. But the share of people aged 25 to 54 has reached a 15-year high of 83.3%.

The prime-age employment-to-population ratio, considered a measure of an economy’s ability to create jobs, rose to 80.8%, its highest level since May 2001.

“The recession hasn’t started yet,” said Steven Blitz, chief US economist at TS Lombard in New York.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

