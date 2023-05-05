Greens win majority in city council for first time in UK | 2023 local elections





The Greens took control of the parliamentary majority for the first time in the UK amid victories in local election results, securing close to 240 seats by Friday night, well above internal expectations.

In addition to doubling the previous tally by winning 24 seats in the 34-member Mid Suffolk Parliament, the Greens emphasized the threat to the Conservatives in rural and suburban areas by becoming the largest party in East Hertfordshire Parliament.

But the party will be particularly cheered by the landslide result in Mid Suffolk, which ended up winning 12 additional seats, although it was quietly confident it could secure the five gains it needed to keep the local Greens in control.

The Greens previously ran Brighton and Hove as minority administrations, but this will be the first majority-party parliament in the UK and, according to party co-leader Carla Denyer, the Greens in the entire northern hemisphere.

Andrew Stringer, who was elected the first Green in Mid Suffolk in 2003, said the landmark means all eyes will be on us. our community.

He said: We always thought we could rewrite the rules of politics here in sleepy old Suffolk, but we never thought it would be so momentous and historic. We have tried to rewrite the rules of local politics where voters are expected to do what the flyer says.

The Greens’ first gain in the count saw them depose former local Conservative leader Susie Morley, who said her party’s Westminster government had done us no favors.

The Greens also became the largest party in East Hertfordshire Parliament, the first time the Conservatives had lost control since 1995 and the second time in their 49-year history.

After 18 hours of counting and four recounts, the Greens secured 19 seats, with the Conservatives 16, the Liberal Democrats 10 and Labor 5. In 2015, the Tories won all 50 seats, and in 2019 won 39 seats.

The occupation of Mid Suffolk, a predominantly rural and traditionally conservative area based in the village of Stowmarket, and huge gains in East Hertfordshire show how the Greens have moved their reach beyond occupation of the urban labor districts.

Labor Party lands landslide victory over Tories in local election video report

The Greens waged an extremely local campaign in Mid Suffolk, based on an energetic network of councilors and activists who claimed the Conservatives took the area for granted.

The party looked likely to become the largest party in the Forest of Dean and won the highest share of the vote in Worcester, preventing it from taking control of Parliament, though it fell short of the Labor total.

Other gains occurred in places including Sevenoaks, Worthing and South Kesteven, and Tory council leaders were also deposed.

Greens co-leader Carla Denyer said her party took advantage of the Tories and Starmers’ deep antipathy to the uninspiring Labor Party. State of life crisis, housing, lack of funds and ruined public services and rivers.

Her co-leader Adrian Ramsay said it was a fantastic night that exceeded expectations and gave the party momentum ahead of the next general election. He said parties were well placed in areas such as Bristol, Suffolk’s Waveney Valley, and Herefordshire.

He hailed the stunning results in East Hertfordshire, noting that the party won its first seats there just four years ago.

