Australian Prime Minister says there is no point in US prosecuting Assange | WikiLeaks News





The WikiLeaks founder has been in a UK prison for years as he fights extradition to the US on espionage charges.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed frustration with continued US efforts to extradite WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange, who has been in a high-security prison in the UK for four years while he fights the case.

Albanese, who is in the UK for the coronation of King Charles III, said he was frustrated there had not yet been a diplomatic resolution to the issue and concerned about the mental health of the 51-year-old. years.

His ongoing incarceration serves no purpose, Albanese told the ABC in an interview Friday.

Albanese said the Assanges case must be reviewed to determine whether the time he actually served was more than a reasonable sentence if the allegations against him were proven.

I’m just saying enough is enough, Albanese said.

I know it’s frustrating, I share the frustration. I can do no more than clarify my position and the US administration is certainly very aware of the position of the Australian government, he added.

Assange, an Australian citizen, has spent years fighting in British courts to prevent his extradition to the United States, where he is wanted on criminal charges including espionage for the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables in 2010.

He was first arrested in London that year on sexual assault charges in Sweden and two years later the UK Supreme Court ruled he should be extradited to Sweden for face these charges.

Assange then broke bail to hole up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he applied for asylum.

British police forcibly removed him from the embassy in 2019 and the offer of asylum was withdrawn. Sweden eventually dropped the rape charges, but the extradition process following the leaks continued.

The UK approved his extradition in June last year, saying the courts had not found it would be oppressive, unfair or an abuse of process to do so. However, he said Assange could appeal, which he did.

Supporters of Assanges say he is an anti-establishment hero who was victimized because he exposed US wrongdoing in the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, and his prosecution is a motivated attack politics against journalism and freedom of expression.

US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who was accused of stealing diplomatic cables and classified military files that WikiLeaks later released, was jailed for 35 years for her role in the leak, but the sentence was commuted to seven years by then US President Barack. Obama and she was released in 2017.

Albanese has previously said he defended Assange in meetings with officials of US President Joe Biden.

On Friday, he declined to say whether he would raise the issue with Biden when Albanese hosts the US leader with Indian and Japanese leaders in Sydney on May 24.

The way diplomacy works is probably not to predict the discussions you will have or have had with the leaders of other nations, Albanese said. I will engage diplomatically to achieve a result.

Albanese said he didn’t want to argue over whether Assange’s alleged actions were right or wrong.

A UK judge originally ruled that Assange should not be deported, saying his mental health issues meant he was at risk of suicide if found guilty.

That decision was overturned on appeal after the United States gave a package of assurances, including a promise that Assange could be transferred to Australia to serve any sentence there.

I am concerned about the mental health of Mr. Assanges, Albanese said. There was a court ruling here in the UK which was overturned on appeal which also concerned the health of Mr Assanges and I am concerned for him.

