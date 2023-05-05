



The Conservatives have suffered disappointing high-profile losses in local council polls across the UK ahead of the UK-wide general referendum expected next year.

Britain’s ruling Conservative Party suffered heavy losses as results poured in in the first important election test since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took office last year.

Amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, local council elections across the UK on Thursday shed light on the main political parties ahead of next year’s general election.

Sunak admitted on Friday that it was not good for his Conservative Party.

Losing hard-working Conservative MPs is always disappointing, the Prime Minister told Sky News.

But he promised to advance his people’s priorities, including halving double-digit inflation, restoring economic growth and stopping the boats of refugees and migrants crossing the English Channel.

Counting will only be completed on Friday evening as Britain prepares for Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.

But the main opposition Labor Party shouted that the trend towards electing more than 8,000 MPs in Britain’s 230 constituencies was already clear.

The outcome was disastrous for Rishi Sunak as voters punish him for the Conservative Party’s failures, said Labor Party national campaign coordinator Shabana Mahmood.

These results show we are moving toward a majority Labor government, she added.

Labor leader Keir Starmer speaks at the Labor Party’s annual meeting in Liverpool, England. [File: Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

By 9:20 am local time (08:20 GMT), 62 committees had announced their results. The Sunaks Conservatives have lost 228 seats, a third of all seats they have been defending so far.

The trend would lead to the worst defeat of a center-right party in a local election since the mid-1990s, before Labor came to power nationally with a landslide victory under Tony Blair.

Transport Minister Huw Merriman said his party was paying the price for a turbulent week that sent back-to-back leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Local voters have been talking old news about the former prime minister, but the current leader seems to have what it takes, he told the BBC, insisting Sunak was on the right track.

Labor won 119 seats and took control of important targets in Plymouth in the southwest of England, Medway in the southeast and Stoke on Trent in the Midlands, where 70% of voters backed Brexit in 2016.

Estimating national results in the next general election, Mahmoud said Labor’s share of the vote over the Conservatives was more than 8 per cent, enough for leader Keir Starmer to become prime minister.

Labor is specifically targeting its former stronghold in the north of England, the so-called red wall, where Johnson turned to the Conservatives in the 2019 general election on his promise to get Brexit done.

The smaller Liberal Democrats won 61 seats and made inroads into wealthy Conservative areas outside London.

The centrist opposition has taken control of Windsor and Maidenhead parliaments in west London, the districts former Prime Minister Theresa May represented in Westminster.

“We are exceeding all expectations,” said Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey.

We hammered the Blue Wall Conservatives ahead of next year’s general election.

