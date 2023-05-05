Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle behind as he arrives in England for his coronation.





Prince Harry appears to have arrived in England ahead of the historic coronation of his father, King Charles, on Saturday. A newly released image obtained by MailOnline shows a private jet from California’s Van Nuys airport landing at Farnborough, the closest airport to Windsor Castle.

Meghan is not traveling to England, instead remaining in the US with the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. “Buckingham Palace is delighted to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” the Palace said in a brief statement in April. will remain.”

It’s not known how long Harry will be staying in England, but it’s likely he’ll want to return home as soon as possible to celebrate his son Prince Archie’s 4th birthday. Harry’s attendance will see him appearing in a public setting alongside Charles, Camilla, his brother the Prince of Wales, sister-in-law the Princess of Wales and the rest of the family since he detailed his strained relationship with royalty. in his memoir Spare.

You will also be taking pictures with them for the first time since your grandmother’s funeral last September. In the three years since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal posts, the couple has criticized the monarchy, telling their stories in a Netflix documentary and television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

© GettyPrince Harry reunites with family this weekend

The couple were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in England with royal approval earlier this year. It is unclear what arrangements will be made for Harry’s security while he is in London.

© GettyHarry was last seen with Prince William and King Charles at the Queen’s funeral.

It appears Harry won’t play a special role in the coronation, and it’s yet to be seen if he’ll appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the royal family at a later celebration. A weekend of royal festivities is held, including Balcony Appearances after Saturdays, concerts and Big Lunch events at Windsor Castle on Sundays, and public holiday Mondays are set aside for volunteering and are billed as “Big Help Out”. “.

© GettyMeghan Markle remains in California.

Harry made his last public appearance in Britain in late March, when he made a surprise appearance in the High Court in a separate lawsuit against The Associated Press over allegations of illegal intelligence gathering. At the time, however, the duke reportedly did not meet his father or brother during his short stay.

© GettyPrince Harry and Prince William have had a strained relationship in recent years © GettyPrince Harry was in the UK last March.

