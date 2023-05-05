Jobs report: US added 253,000 jobs in April





The United States creates 253,000 solid jobs in April

US creates 253,000 solid jobs in April 02:58

Employers ramped up hiring in April, adding 253,000 healthy jobs, a sign that the tight labor market continues to propel the US economy despite stubbornly high inflation and turmoil in the banking sector.

Economists had expected payroll gains of 180,000. The nation’s unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from 3.5% the previous month, the Labor Department said Friday. This corresponds to the lowest unemployment rate since 1969.

Continued strength in the labor market belies economists’ predictions that the Federal Reserve’s one-year series of interest rate hikes would dampen hiring. On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by another quarter of a percentage point, while signaling that it may pause hikes to assess the impact of monetary tightening on the economy.

Payroll growth had slowed from 427,000 in January to 165,000 in March, but unexpectedly reversed in April, according to the first estimate.

“It’s a ‘jack-in-the-box’ job market: it keeps spinning until a surprise pops up,” noted Dave Gilbertson, vice president of UKG, a software company. payroll and shift management, in an email.

He added: “New job creation surged in April, defying consensus expectations of a shrinking labor market. With 1.65 new jobs for every worker looking for work in March and a significant number new jobs added in April, we are still in a tight labor market.”

Average hourly earnings for non-executives continued to decline last month, but overall worker compensation rose 4.4%.

“The labor market remains surprisingly warm and tight, as indicated by a reported trifecta of strength across three key categories in April – employment, the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings,” the chief economist said. from Nationwide Kathy Bostjancic in an email.

Actions taken by the Fed to slow the economy have had an effect, particularly in the housing market, where the steady rise in borrowing costs led to a sharp drop in sales of existing homes in March compared to the year. former. Investment in housing has collapsed over the past year. American factories are also collapsing. An index produced by the Institute for Supply Management, an organization of purchasing managers, has signaled a contraction in manufacturing for six consecutive months.

But even as some sectors of the economy show signs of slowing down, employers continue to face a tight labor market, prompting many companies to keep their current workers. Some industries, including professional and business services, health care, recreation and hospitality, saw strong job growth last month, the Labor Department said.

Some economists expect employers to hold back later in the year as the impact of the economic downturn spreads to more businesses. So far, the Fed’s interest rate hikes have yet to turn the labor market around, Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group, noted in an email.

“We expect a slight slowdown in the second half of 2023 as consumer spending slows,” Rick said. “Last week’s first quarter GDP rate announcement was colder than expected and proves the economy is starting to slow.”

With Associated Press reporting.

