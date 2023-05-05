Soaring ‘anticyclones’ and super El Niño Pacific warming events triggering heatwaves melting pavement





African winds, a surging Bermuda anticyclone and the threat of a super El Niño Pacific warming could trigger one of the hottest British summers on record.

Over the next 100 days, three inflammatory weather drivers line up to drive a potential barrage of pavement-melting heat waves.

The unprecedented 40C heatwave that has brought Britain’s highest temperatures over the past several years could repeat itself this summer.

How to watch the Coronation Ceremony

Warmer weather could arrive as early as this month, and some forecasters have warned that the start of three-month-long fires is just a few weeks away.

Met Office 3-Month Weather Forecast

metro office

British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale said:

Now it remains to be seen what is happening across the continent and what Synopsis will come together over the next few weeks.

If so, there’s no reason we won’t be seeing more 40C heat spikes this summer.

We’re looking at factors like El Niño, the impact of climate change, and whether the south or southeast is showing up at the right time, which could affect the weather across Europe.

As for these factors, nothing has changed since last year, and as temperatures across Europe rise, we could see intense heat spikes of the same magnitude when everything adds up.

Meteorologists are watching temperatures in the eastern Pacific for a potential onset of an El Niño event.

This phenomenon is triggered when ocean currents slow or reverse, causing temperatures to rise off the coast of South America.

The counterpart, La Niña, has the opposite effect of cooling Peruvian waters and has been active over the past three years.

This powerful La Niña is now over, and climate experts fear a pendulum effect triggering an equally powerful El Niño.

The United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that there is a 60% chance of an El Niño occurring this summer.

La Niña has so far given a break to global temperatures, but El Niño has threatened to kick the thermostat.

Wilfran Moufouma Okia, Head of Regional Climate Forecasting Services at WMO, said: This will change weather and climate patterns worldwide.

Mr Dale, author of Weather Or Not? El Niño is a new factor this year that could determine whether there will be extreme heat across Europe and Africa this summer and consequently hot weather in the UK.

The mercury could start to rise next week, and heat close to 30C is possible by the end of May, he added.

He said: Temperatures are expected to be between 25C and 27C by the second half of May.

With cooler temperatures in March and April now prevailing in the heat, the second half of the year is expected to be warmer in terms of restoring the balance.

In terms of hot weather, if the synopsis gathers, it could happen in July or August, the latter part of summer.

The Met Offices three-month forecast predicts a 35% chance that this summer will be about twice as hot as average.

But independent forecasters have warned to prepare for continued heatwaves over the next three months.

Like last year’s craze, these will be driven by the Azores Anticyclone, a huge high or anticyclonic region off the coast of Portugal.

Azores High or Bermuda High is almost always the catalyst for Britain’s very hot and dry weather outbursts.

Forecaster James Madden of Exacta Weather said:

Hot weather is expected from early to mid-June, mid-July and especially through late August, with each spike bringing varying amounts of heat.

It can get very muggy or humid at times during this heat period, and you can expect thunderstorms to blow through.

Last July, temperatures in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, set a national record of 40.3 degrees Celsius, raising concerns that extreme heat could become part of the UK’s routine.

This summer, the National Weather Service said: The likelihood of warmer than normal conditions increases, consistent with our warming climate.

This does not necessarily mean that a heat wave will occur, but it increases the likelihood of this compared to normal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-forecast-anticyclone-and-super-el-nino-pacific-warming-event-heatwave-may-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos