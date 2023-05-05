U.S.-Philippine Cooperation Highlighted at U.S.-Philippines Food Security Dialogue





WASHINGTON, May 5, 2023 – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) today hosted a high-level food security dialogue with the Philippine Department of Agriculture that showcased critical bilateral efforts to address food security. world food and climate change.

USDA Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor and Philippine Undersecretary for Policy, Planning, and Regulation Mercedita Sombilla chaired an interagency meeting with representatives from the Department of US State and US Agency for International Development (USAID) . The dialogue highlighted partnerships and programs that support food security in the Philippines and promote international efforts to reduce the impact of climate change.

Under Secretary Taylor unveiled two new efforts to strengthen U.S.-Philippine cooperation:

The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service will launch a new faculty exchange program between leading U.S. and Philippine universities to advance collaboration in veterinary science, which includes addressing sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) and technical barriers to trade. The U.S. Department of Commerce is co-sponsoring an AgTech trade mission to Davao City and Manila, Philippines, with the Business Council for International Understanding later this year. The mission will focus on agrochemicals and fertilizers, digital and precision agriculture, cold chain facilities, aquaculture and other industrial sectors.

The United States and the Philippines have a long history of cooperation and partnership in identifying and implementing solutions to help address challenges that affect our citizens, our countries, and the world, the Under Secretary said. Taylor. The potential impacts of food insecurity and climate change reinforce the urgency of our continued collaboration, and I am pleased that the United States has such a strong and committed partner in the Philippines as we seek to secure a more resilient future for the generations to come.

After the meeting, delegation members traveled to the USDA Agricultural Research Center in Beltsville to explore biotechnology research aimed at improving productivity in the face of climate change.

The Dialogue explored several ongoing U.S. projects in the Philippines that are improving food security, including:

The Building Safe Agricultural Food Enterprises program, which helps food safety regulators in the Philippines meet SPS standards and manage food safety risks before exporting food; The Philippine Coffee Advancement and Farm Enterprise Project, which supports capacity building in the coffee industry in the Philippines; The FAS-Agricultural Research Service project on the application of gene editing technology to improve viral disease resistance and insect tolerance in tomato through a material transfer research agreement, which supports the cooperation between the USDA and the Philippine Crop Biotechnology Center to develop genetically modified tomatoes; USAID’s DELIVER-E initiative, which launched digital platforms that connect farmers to buyers and moved 422 tons of fresh produce worth $700,000, enabling nearly 600 farmers to double their incomes and medium-sized companies to multiply their profit margins by six; USAID RESPOND, in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, which pursued reforms that will reduce tariffs on meat products and critical inputs, pushed legislation that enabled land reform and helped remove national restrictions on maize and rice production; USAID supports capacity building activities of Philippine agricultural cooperatives to facilitate their participation in national and global value chains; and, USAID’s partnership with the Philippines under the U.S. Government’s Global Water Strategy, which will improve the country’s long-term water security and help further its food security and trade efforts. agricultural.

The United States and the Philippines are also active participants in a range of global efforts to combat climate change, including the Sustainable Productivity Growth Coalition, the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate, the Global Methane Pledge, and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition. Undersecretary Sombilla will also participate in the next AIM Climate Ministerial Meeting, May 8-10, in Washington.

Today’s food security dialogue delivers on commitments the Biden Harris administration made during discussions between President Joseph R. Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., in October 2022, and the visit of the Vice -President Kamala Harris in November 2022 in the Philippines. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and President Marcos underscored the importance of global food security and agricultural trade during a bilateral meeting May 1 during President Marcoss’ visit to Washington this week.

