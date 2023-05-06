US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations With Syrian Assad | News from the war in Syria





Washington does not support efforts to normalize ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government, the State Department said.

The State Department said late Thursday that senior US diplomat Antony Blinken discussed a recent meeting in Amman between Syria and its Arab neighbors during a phone call with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

Secretary Blinken has made it clear that the United States will not normalize relations with the Assad regime and will not support normalization until there is genuine political progress facilitated by the UN in accordance with the resolution 2254 of the United Nations Security Council (UNSCR) 2254, the department said.

The 2015 resolution calls for free and fair elections in Syria under UN supervision.

The foreign ministers of Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Jordan met for talks in the Jordanian capital on Monday as part of a campaign to bring back the al-Assad government in the Arab fold.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League and ostracized by regional powerhouses in 2011 after its crackdown on Arab Spring protests, which turned into a protracted war. The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

As the Syrian government regained control of large parts of the country with support from Iran and Russia, some Arab countries began to soften their stance towards Damascus.

The United States, however, maintained that it would not change its opposition to al-Assad without an inclusive political settlement of the conflict.

The State Department said Thursday that Blinken expressed gratitude to Jordan for hosting refugees and reinforced the U.S. position that Syria must create conditions, including significantly improved respect for human rights, that would encourage refugees to return in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner.

Earlier this week, Blinken said the United States was engaged with the Syrian government to secure the release of Austin Tice, an American journalist who disappeared in Syria in 2012. US officials have accused the Syrian government of detaining Tice , a claim Damascus has denied.

Were widely engaged when it came to Austin engaged with Syria, engaged with third countries seeking to find a way to bring him home. And we’re not going to back down until we do, Blinken said Wednesday.

Because the United States does not recognize the al-Assad government as legitimate, it was unclear how the alleged direct talks between Washington and Damascus were proceeding.

In recent months, relations have warmed between Syria and several Arab countries. In February, Egypt’s foreign minister visited Damascus for the first time since 2011, and last month the top Saudi diplomat also visited the Syrian capital and met with al-Assad.

The rapprochement came amid a China-brokered detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Syrian government remains under heavy US sanctions aimed at economically isolating the country in response to widely documented human rights abuses.

While the United States has said it discourages allies from normalizing relations with Syria, it has not penalized countries that move closer to the al-Assad government.

The United Arab Emirates, a key US partner in the Gulf region, reopened its embassy in Damascus in 2018, and last year became the first Arab state to host al-Assad since the start of the war. war more than ten years ago.

