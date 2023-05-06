Megyn Kelly slams US Navy drag queen recruiter





Megyn Kelly criticized the Navy’s use of an active-duty enlisted drag queen to be the military branch’s “digital ambassador” in an effort to attract recruits, saying those who approved the decision had ” lost his mind.”

“He’s not somebody anybody wants in a foxhole with him,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show” during Thursday’s show.

Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley – a self-identified non-binary, known by the stage name Harpy Daniels – had taken to social media to reveal performances in drag shows.

“I’m sorry, but who is it inspiring to join the Navy?” Kelly said during her podcast on Thursday.

“I would much rather have a badass, a real woman defending the country or a regular man.”

Kelly said being non-binary is “not a thing”.

“You’re one or the other,” the former Fox News and NBC star said.

Megyn Kelly has criticized the US Navy’s use of a non-binary drag queen to help its recruiting drive. Megyn Kelly/YouTube

“You are not both man and woman. Sorry to break it to you, Kelley.

Kelly lamented that the Army has become “identity obsessed now” – unlike years past when it was “historically beaten down by these guys and girls as soon as they showed up”.

“You’re not black, not white, not Hispanic,” Kelly said.

“You are not non-binary. You are a sailor. You are a SEAL. You are an Army Ranger.

“That’s what messaging used to be.”

Kelly added: “Please tell me he’s not defending us against [Russian President] Vladimir Poutine [or Chinese President] Xi Jinping.”

Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, a self-identified non-binary, is known by the stage name Harpy Daniels.instagram/Harpy Daniels Kelley, who does not identify as male or female, shared his story on the social media, where he describes how they started performing in drag shows while doing military service.instagram/Harpy Daniels

“Please tell me this guy won’t be near battle.”

On Wednesday, Kelley hit back at the critics by posting a video to TikTok and Instagram.

You only want to support the military when it benefits you and doesn’t involve gay people,” Kelly wrote in the caption.

Navy campaign featuring Kelley sparked outrage among veterans. Instagram / @harpy_daniels

“Yet the military is the greatest organization diverse and adaptable in use.”

Well as a service member, a queen and an open queer person. You don’t scare me and you won’t stop the LGBTQ+ community from thriving!”

Robert J. O’Neill, the decorated Navy SEAL veteran who was part of the team that killed Osama bin Laden, has spoken out against the Navy’s new recruiting campaign featuring Kelley.

“I would much rather have a badass, a real woman defending the country or a regular man,” Kelly said on her podcast Thursday. Megyn Kelly/YouTube

GOOD. The United States Navy now uses a Drag Queen enlisted sailor as a recruiter. I finished. China will destroy us. YOU HAVE THIS NAVY. Can’t believe I fought for this bulls-t, ONeill wrote to his 590,500 followers.

The latest controversy involving the Navy is similar to the fierce debate sparked by Bud Light’s use of transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote its brand of beer.

