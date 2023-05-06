How to watch from the US – Billboard





King Charles III is expected to be officially crowned head of the British royal family. Viewers around the world are expected to tune in for Britain’s first coronation in 70 years.

Keep reading for more details on Coronation Weekend and how to watch from the US.

When is the coronation?

The coronation of King Charles and his wife, Camila, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6. King Charles will become the 40th sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey where coronations have taken place since the year 1066.

Members of the British Royal Family, including Prince William and Prince Harry, will be present along with friends and family of Their Majesties.

International representatives from 203 countries will also be present, including around 100 heads of state. In addition, 400 young people representing charities chosen by King Charles, Queen Camila and the British government “will have the opportunity to watch the coronation service and processions from inside St. Westminster Abbey,” according to a press release from Buckingham Palace. .

How to watch The Coronation for free

Prior to the coronation, King Charles and Queen Camila will take part in the ‘King’s Procession’ from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The coronation is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. BST / 6:00 a.m. ET. The processional and coronation service will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer.

How can you watch the coronation in the United States? The coronation will air live on CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, BBC America and cable news networks. The ceremony will also be streamed live on the Royal Family’s YouTube page.

Coronation coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET in the United States. Want to watch for free? Stream CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox and BBC America with a free trial of DirectTV Stream or Fubo.

Paramount+ offers live access to CBS when you subscribe to the Premium plan (free trial included), while Peacock subscribers can stream NBC live on the Premium Plus plan. Sling and Hulu + Live TV also offer live TV at an affordable price. And if you want to stream internationally, you can use ExpressVPN to watch The Coronation live on platforms and streaming networks like CBS and NBC.

Coronation concert: performance lineup and how to watch

American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will take the stage for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7. The concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sound and BBC Radio 2. BBC iPlayer only works in the UK, but you can watch from the US on ExpressVPN.

Other performers in the coronation concert include Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, Tiwa Savage, Paloma Faith, Frey Riding and Sir Bryn Terfel.

Want a more regal cover? Get your royal fix by streaming hit shows and must-see documentaries like The Crown and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix and The Princess on HBO Max.

