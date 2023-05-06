Rishi Sunak’s party has just been beaten in UK local elections. The road to recovery is steep.





London CNN —

Many Brits will enjoy a long weekend celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would not be one of them.

Instead, he will contemplate a bleak future after watching dire results rain down in local elections across the country on Thursday. And they have a grim view of a man who hopes to bring the Conservatives back to power after just a few years in the next UK general election.

With most results announced by early Friday evening, the Conservatives lost control of 45 local governments and sacked more than 1,000 city councilors.

Before Thursday’s vote, the Conservatives were in expectancy management mode and briefed reporters that they would lose big in fields that had been in the Conservatives’ hands for several years. Perhaps the party cadres personally hoped it wouldn’t be so bad.

The main opposition Labor Party could barely hide its joy that the result would lead the country by nine points, according to PA Media. The Labor Party boasted that the results showed that it would not only defeat Sun-Ak in the next election, but would win decisively.

The task ahead of Sunak is formidable. At most, January 2025 remains the last date to legally hold an election and turn things around. Indeed, he hopes to hold a vote next fall.

After 13 years of Conservative Party rule, the British economy fell into a major crisis. Some of the reasons for this are out of the hands of the government. But ultimately it was various iterations of this government that decided to set trade borders with post-Brexit Europe and propose unfunded tax cuts.

Public services, including the much-loved National Medical Center, are in dire straits. It can take weeks to get an appointment with a doctor and months to get an important medical procedure.

Teachers, doctors, nurses, train drivers and workers in many other institutions have gone on strike over pay and working conditions, and polls consistently show that the public thinks the government is dealing poorly with unions.

One of the hottest issues in British politics for decades, immigration is making headlines almost daily as more and more migrants arrive in the UK in small boats, often arranged by criminal gangs.

Against this backdrop, taxes are at their highest level in decades and confidence in Sunak Party is low.

Getting everything fixed before the election is a challenge in itself. If Sunak is to turn the situation around after a year or so, he must ensure that the party does not split.

The blame game for the Conservative Party’s woes came last summer after MPs ousted Boris Johnson after months of scandals, including the infamous Partygate scandal when Downing Street officials were found to have held parties in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. started.

Johnson loyalists claim that removing him was a serious mistake. They claim that Johnson is responsible for winning a parliamentary majority in the 2019 general election, a victory they regard as his personal mandate. They argue that by removing the Conservative Party’s biggest electoral asset, it blew away any credibility the party could have with the public. And they blame those who ultimately made Johnson’s position untenable, including Sunak, whose resignation from Johnson’s cabinet was arguably the final nail in his coffin for the current mess.

Meanwhile, the anti-Johnson group believes he has ruined the party’s reputation while in office.

Partygate created the perception that the Johnson-led government did not believe in pandemic rules that applied to those who ran the country. Both Sunak and Johnson were fined after a police investigation, but Sunak was relatively unscathed.

There were other scandals on Johnson’s watch, from his personal financial arrangements to cronyism stinking around the Conservative Party that Sunak was struggling to shake off.

Both of these main factions agree that the brief premiership of Liz Truss, who succeeded Johnson last summer but was in office for just 45 days, has done real damage to the Conservatives’ main electoral selling point: economic credibility. She slumped the pound to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985 and proposed cuts in spending and taxes without funds that didn’t survive the ensuing fallout.

Suank’s loyalists pointed to Truss as Johnson’s team’s preferred candidate, but nearly everyone in Westminster distanced herself from her brief tenure.

Ahead of the local elections, some within the party feared that due to poor results, there could be loud demands from the right wing to challenge Sunak. There are those who sincerely believe that Johnson’s return ahead of the next election will give them their best chance of winning.

But these people are now in the minority, and Johnson has gone off the grid, making huge sums of money giving speeches and writing books. But that doesn’t mean his supporters can’t still cause trouble for Sunak.

Next week, conservatives in Johnson’s camp will meet at a conference hosted by the Conservative Democrat Organization. Speakers include three of Johnson’s most loyal cabinet ministers and one of his biggest financial supporters.

Generally, they are the group that believes that Johnson was unfairly removed from office and that Sunak was imposed on them and their grassroots members by the Conservative Party’s big cheese. Most of them have said publicly in the months since Johnson’s resignation that they wish he would still be prime minister.

Right now most parties seem to be getting the message. They downplay local elections and point out that Labor still needs a bigger swing than Tony Blair achieved in 1997 to win a single majority. They also believe that Sunak’s rise in popularity is due to the relative stability he has brought since taking over from Truss.

But unless the polls improve dramatically, Sunak will have to start looking over his shoulder. The Conservative Party has been developing a taste for the King’s assassination since 2016. If the economy doesn’t improve, and Conservative MPs start to fear that they won’t keep their promise to stop the boatload of migrants, they will suffer the same fate. The people who lost their jobs in this election are not a giant leap from mild concern to panic, and demand a new path forward before the party steps down from power.

