Kia EV9 electric SUV looks even bigger in new US test video





Kia’s new electric SUV is starting to surface in the US. And for one thing, he looks even bigger in person. New video footage shows two different Kia EV9 models being tested without camo before they go on sale later this year.

Meet Kia’s three-row electric SUV

Although Kia already officially unveiled its first three-row electric SUV in March, seeing it up close gives you a good idea of ​​the actual size and design of electric vehicles.

The Kia EV9 is the second dedicated electric vehicle from South Korean automakers, behind the EV6 crossover to run on the Hyundai Motor Groups 800V E-GMP platform.

Powered by two electric motors, the EV9 offers up to 379 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque (with the GT range). Kia says its electric SUV offers true SUV capability with available all-wheel drive, 7.8 inches of ground clearance, up to nearly 82 cubic feet of rear cargo space and up to 5 000 pounds of towing capacity.

The muscular, dynamic character lines of the EV9 pay homage to the reimagined Kia logo, characterized as a masterclass in simplicity of form and expression, according to Tom Kearns, chief designer of Kia Design Center Americas.

See the new Kia EV9 for yourself in the latest video from Kindel Auto, which spotted two different models being tested on US roads.

Kia EV9 spotted testing in the US (Source: Kindel Auto)

The video gives you a good idea of ​​the actual size of the EV9. In terms of size, the electric SUV measures up to 197.4 inches long, 77.9 inches wide and 70.1 inches high (in the GT range), which puts it in the same ballpark as the Kia Telluride but just slightly smaller than the Ford Explorer.

One of the first things you’ll notice is the redesigned front end of the Kia Tiger Face with its grille flanked by LED lights.

Kia also offers available Star Map LED Daytime Running Lights, creating an animated lighting pattern that can be personalized by the driver.

The Kia EV9 is expected to go on sale in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2023 and will be assembled in Kias West Point, Georgia, from 2024. Pricing should be closer to launch, but estimates suggest it will begin around $55,000 for $60,000.

Electreks takes

Kia is using the new electric era to redefine the brand, and so far it seems to be paying off with bold, good-looking designs and opportunities in different segments.

From the images and videos that have surfaced online, the EV9 appears to be a commanding presence for Kia as the flagship electric SUV.

The EV9, according to Kia, will mark a new software-focused era as the first model to offer digital features and software via OTA. Through the Kia Connect Store, EV9 drivers can access new experiences like Highway Driving Pilot and other features like Remote Smart Parking.

