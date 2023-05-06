US creates 253,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes





Since hitting its highest level in four decades last year, inflation has steadily declined, but remains well above the Fed’s 2% target level.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself seemed somewhat mystified this week by the sustainability of labor markets. The central bank has expressed concern that a robust labor market is putting upward pressure on wages and prices. He hopes to achieve a so-called soft landing cooling the economy and the labor market just enough to bring inflation under control, but not so much as to trigger a recession.

One way to do this, Powell said, is for employers to advertise fewer jobs. And indeed, the government announced this week that job vacancies fell in March to 9.6 million, still high but down from a peak of 12 million in March 2022 and the lowest in almost two years.

The Fed Chairman said he was optimistic the nation could avoid a recession. Still, many economists are skeptical and have said they expect a downturn to begin this year.

Another encouraging sign for the Fed is that more Americans are looking for work. The more workers available to employers, the less pressure they face to raise wages.

Yet the steady rise in borrowing costs has done the damage. Pounded by higher mortgage rates, existing home sales fell 22% in March from a year earlier. Investment in housing has collapsed over the past year.

American factories are also collapsing. An index produced by the Institute for Supply Management, an organization of purchasing managers, has signaled a contraction in manufacturing for six consecutive months.

Even consumers, who generate around 70% of economic activity and have been spending healthily since the pandemic recession ended three years ago, are showing signs of exhaustion: retail sales fell in February and March after started the year with a bang.

Fed rate hikes aren’t the only serious threat to the economy. Congressional Republicans are threatening to let the federal government default on its debt, refusing to raise the limit on how much it can borrow, unless Democrats agree to deep cuts in federal spending. A first-ever federal debt default would shatter the world’s largest US Treasury bond market and could trigger an international financial crisis.

The global context already looks bleaker. The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global growth last month, citing rising interest rates around the world, financial uncertainty and chronic inflation.

Since March, the US financial system has been rocked by three of the four largest bank failures in US history. Fearing that nervous depositors will withdraw their money, banks are likely to cut lending to conserve cash. Multiplied throughout the banking sector, this trend could cause a credit crisis that would hamper the economy.

At recruitment firm Robert Half, executive director Ryan Sutton is still seeing pent-up demand for workers.

Candidates, not employers, always get the advantage, he said: To attract and keep workers, he said, companies, especially small ones, must offer flexible hours and the ability to work from home when possible.

Giving a little flexibility to schedules so someone can finish work late or early so they can take care of children, family and elderly parents are the things the modern employee needs, said Sutton. Failing to offer them and trying to stick to a 2019 business model of five days a week in an office will put you at a disadvantage in finding and retaining talent.

