MLS commissioner Garber criticizes state of US Open Cup





Jeff Carlisle, American Football CorrespondentMay 5, 2023, 2:06 p.m. ET

MLS commissioner Don Garber is in his 13th term on the U.S. Soccer Federation board. Omar Vega/Getty Images

On Friday, MLS commissioner Don Garber criticized the state of the US Open Cup, saying the tournament is “a very poor reflection of what we’re trying to do with football at the highest level”.

Garber made his comments during the open session of the U.S. Soccer Federation board meeting being held in Frisco, Texas, ahead of the National Soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremonies this weekend. .

Garber was responding to a presentation made by USSF Chief Commercial Officer David Wright, who said the USSF is “really optimistic” about the US Open Cup, which is a knockout tournament open to professional teams and fans across the country. country and has a devoted following. Aside from the years 2020 and 2021 affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament has been held every year since 1914.

But the tournament also suffers from a general lack of awareness, and some MLS teams don’t make the tournament a priority, often fielding reserve teams in the early rounds of the competition.

Wright admitted that the USSF doesn’t have all the answers in terms of tournament growth and not all games can be broadcast. But, now that the USSF’s commercial rights are in-house, the Open Cup is now “front and center”. To that end, the USSF will host a US Open Cup Summit later this summer in an effort to increase the visibility of the event.

At that point, Garber chimed in, stating that while Wright’s group is “doing the best they can with this tournament”, the matches are hard to find for viewers – including himself – and are played on lower than normal terrain.

“I would say these are not games that we would want our product to be introduced to a large audience,” he said. “So frankly I’m not at all disappointed that the audience is small. So I appreciate the excitement about that, but we have to improve with the US Open Cup. It’s just not a reflection appropriate to what American football at the professional level should be.”

Wright largely agreed with Garber’s assessment.

“I think we’re okay,” he said. “We understand that the Open Cup is not where we all want it to be, and we are committed to getting there. It also takes resources and something that we spend a lot of time thinking about.

“I think it’s a natural opportunity to step back now, especially as we have renewed interest from media partners, which I think is a critical part of that. But you you’re right to call in. There are other areas of the property that we need to continue to refine and refine as we look to the future.”

Garber responded by saying, “We look forward to participating with you on this.”

The current edition of the US Open Cup is in the round of 16, with 24 of the 26 eligible MLS teams still in contention. The final will take place on September 27. The winner will earn $300,000 in prize money and a place in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League.

