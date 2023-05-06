Britain’s Chief Rabbi Will Walk To King Charles’ Coronation To Observe Sabbath Law





London CNN —

The British chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, will attend Charles III’s coronation according to the Sabbath law, as the ceremony falls on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath and rest day.

(The King and Queen) are so gracious that I can walk to (Westminster) Abbey on the Sabbath. So (they) invited us as guests to St. James’s Palace on the Sabbath.

St. James’s Palace is about a 15-minute walk from Westminster Abbey, where the coronation ceremony takes place.

Jews not only refrain from using vehicles during the Sabbath, but also observe a digital detox, as the chief rabbi said.

So when he goes to the event, there won’t be a microphone in front of us,” he added.

Mirvis’ role in the ceremony marked the first time that a coronation ceremony, traditionally an entirely Christian service, would include faith leaders from all of Britain’s major religions.

While the Archbishop of Canterbury officiated and anointed Charles, the chief rabbi said he would be part of the procession into Westminster Abbey and would bless the newly crowned king.

After the service, I and four other church members will line up and the king will stand in front of us to bless and greet us.”

He’ll admit it. Mirvis added that it was historic, very powerful and very much appreciated.

Although the monarchy is steeped in Christianity, the sovereign is also the head of the Church of England. The chief rabbi praised Charles for his amazing sensitivity and for embracing other religions.

First of all, (Charles) is saying the right thing.” But what’s more impressive is that he’s actually putting it into practice. He’s implementing it. I see him often It is exceptionally true. He is interested in all other religions and wants the best, so he is now entering a wonderful era of sending a very powerful message to the whole world.

Mirvis added that Britain’s Jewish community will record the coronation after Shabbat to watch it, and special prayers will be recited in synagogues around Britain and the Commonwealth.

