Russian jamming of US-supplied rocket systems complicates Ukraine’s war effort





Washington CNN—

Russia has more frequently thwarted US-made mobile rocket systems in Ukraine in recent months, using electronic jammers to disable its GPS-guided targeting system so that rockets miss their targets, multiple people briefed told Reuters. this topic at CNN.

Ukrainian military officials, with the help of the United States, have had to find various workarounds as they continue to use the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which may have been l most revered and feared weapon in Ukrainian combat.

Medium-range rocket systems have been hailed as a game-changer in the conflict and have played a key role since their arrival in Ukraine last summer, including last year’s offensive that saw Ukraine to regain significant tracts of territory from Russia.

But in recent months, the systems have been rendered increasingly ineffective by intensive Russian blocking, five US, UK and Ukrainian sources told CNN, forcing US and Ukrainian officials to find ways to modify the HIMARS software to counter evolving Russian jamming efforts.

It’s a constant game of cat and mouse to find a countermeasure to the jamming, a Pentagon official said, and then have the Russians thwart that countermeasure. And it’s unclear how sustainable this game is in the long run.

With a major Ukrainian counter-offensive set to begin very soon and Ukraine’s reliance on HIMARS, solutions are even higher priority for Ukrainian troops to make meaningful progress.

It’s one thing to be able to hold the Russians where they are right now. It’s another thing to hunt them, said the retired US Army brig. General Steven Anderson told CNN. They are dug, they have been there for a year.

HIMARS has been extremely important, he added. They need to be able to keep those HIMARS in play and continue to use them to be able to land effective deep strikes.

Ukraine has received 18 American HIMARS to date and the United States has committed to sending another 20. Other NATO allies have donated 10 multiple launch rocket systems, according to the State Department.

The Biden administration’s routine announcements of hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, including one on Wednesday, routinely include HIMARS munitions, called GMLRs, at the top of the list, though the exact number is not known. revealed.

The United States also helped the Ukrainians locate Russian jammers and destroy them as a matter of priority, according to a secret Pentagon document that was part of a treasure trove allegedly leaked by aviator Jack Teixeira.

We will continue to advocate/recommend that these jammers be disrupted/destroyed, according to the document, whenever possible.

GPS jamming can affect other smart US munitions like precision-guided Excalibur artillery shells fired from howitzers and air-dropped bombs called JDAMs. The leaked Pentagon document described JDAMS as particularly susceptible to disruption.

A US official confirmed that the United States advised the Ukrainians on how to identify and destroy Russian jammers, as there are a limited number of ways to modify HIMARS and their rockets.

A senior Pentagon official played down the impact of the interference, telling CNN that Ukrainian forces on Monday fired 18 rockets without issue, roughly the daily rate for the past few weeks. The official declined to comment on the wider impact of the jamming. HIMARS are manufactured by Lockheed Martin, which referred questions about the jamming to the US government.

Electronic warfare is fought by both sides, up and down the front line where there is heavy drone activity used for surveillance and in partnership with artillery targeting. The hardware can also be mounted on or around anything that could be targeted.

Depending on the location and strength of the jamming, a rocket can still be launched and result in a successful strike with high damage. In addition to GPS guidance, rockets have inertial navigation systems which are not sensitive and remain accurate, but not as accurate as when guided by GPS coordinates.

The widespread Russian jamming may also have disadvantages for their own forces, affecting their ability to communicate and operate.

But even when they work, the HIMARS are increasingly missing targets, said a Ukrainian source briefed by frontline drone operators.

A drone pilot on the Eastern Front described the mobile HIMARS jamming as significant, the source said, something he had not seen in his area until last November, several months after the HIMARS arrived. in Ukraine in early summer.

Another drone operator in the southern region of Kherson told the source that the effectiveness of HIMARS has decreased significantly while warning that they are still very much needed and relied on, but are no longer as dominant as they once were.

For nearly a year, the HIMARS system has been the longest-range rocket system available to Ukraine, allowing troops to fire up to six rockets in rapid succession at Russian positions up to 50 miles away. With an accuracy of about 10 feet, the 200-pound warheads destroyed logistics centers, ammunition dumps, command posts, and communications nodes, among other targets.

They were also instrumental in helping Ukraine retake significant amounts of territory in the south and northeast last fall, and by February Ukraine had expended around 9,500 HIMARS rockets, according to a daily update. of the time reviewed by CNN.

A US official familiar with the workarounds said they included software updates to both the targeting system software and the rockets.

The senior Pentagon official described it as constant tweaking to keep them effective, adding that updates had been made as recently as this week.

If their jamming becomes more sophisticated, then your countermeasures must become more sophisticated, a British official agreed.

Russia’s use of electronic warfare was not as widespread as expected during the first Russian invasion, but it has been using it since the start of the war. It’s a common part of modern warfare that can be cheap and easy to implement. It’s expected, so the focus is on ways to dilute the impact, the official said.

But with Russian units largely pinned down on Ukrainian front lines and stuck in defensive positions, Russian forces have increasingly used their jamming systems to counter HIMARS, sources said.

A separate but related issue for Ukraine is that the Russians have moved some of their equipment farther and out of range of HIMARS systems, which have a range of around 50 miles.

While the rocket systems are capable of firing longer-range missiles called ATACMS that can hit targets more than 185 miles away, the United States has resisted supplying them to Ukraine both because missiles are in limited supply and because the United States fears that Russia will consider them too provocative.

The British official acknowledged that since the introduction of HIMARS, requirements, training and additional equipment have changed as Russian electronic interference has evolved.

Jamming is like the weather or the terrain, it’s something that happens that you have to deal with, the official said. Still, he added, HIMARS remains a very useful piece of kit.

