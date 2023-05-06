US-Mexico migration deal raises fears for struggling border towns | US-Mexico border





A US-Mexico deal aimed at curbing the influx of migrants arriving at US gates marks a dramatic new precedent in relations between the two countries, analysts have said, warning the deal could overwhelm more border towns that are already struggling to cope.

Under the agreement announced in a joint statement on Tuesday, Mexico will continue to accept migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua who are being pushed back from the United States.

The deal comes as the United States prepares to end a pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 next week that has allowed authorities to quickly return migrants to Mexico, a decision that should produce a wave of people trying to cross the border.

The announcement suggests that a deal that began in January, when Mexico agreed to accept 30,000 migrants a month from these four countries who did not follow legal pathways, has become more permanent, making what which analysts see as a significant shift in migration policy between the two countries. countries.

The status quo on the ground won’t change much, but from a legal standpoint it’s a seismic change, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, director of policy at the US Immigration Council, said on Twitter. . At no time in the history of the United States has there ever been another country that would accept large numbers of deportations from the United States of people who are not nationals of that country.

In the long term, the change means that the United States could increasingly rely on Mexico to accept deportees from countries other than Mexico, increasing pressure on border towns already struggling with large populations of immigrants.

This sets a very delicate precedent, said Martha Brcena, Mexico’s former ambassador to the United States. This would put unnecessary pressure on Mexico. And no political pressure: you just have to look at the border to know that you can’t manage so many people.

The changes come as migration to the United States has increased in recent years, with US authorities making nearly 2.6 million arrests last year at its southern border. In Mexico, authorities arrested nearly half a million migrants last year, a 44% increase from 2021.

President Biden has faced pressure from Republicans to deal with the influx of migrants: On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced that it would send 1,500 additional active duty troops to the southern border.

But conditions for migrants in Mexico have become increasingly dire, with migrants facing not only extortion and violence from criminals, but also abuse from authorities: a fire at a detention center in Ciudad Jurez in march killed 40 migrants.

We had the fire in Ciudad Jurez, but it seems we didn’t learn anything, the border towns are overwhelmed, Brcena said. We cannot receive so many people to solve a political problem in the United States.

The White House has taken additional steps to deter migrants from even reaching Mexico, including announcing last week that it would create regional processing centers in Latin America to screen migrants who may be eligible to enter legally. in the USA. The Biden administration has also agreed to accept up to 100,000 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador under a family reunification program.

But it is still unclear when and how these policies will be implemented. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of migrants are already on their way to Mexico and the United States after crossing the deadly Darin Gap between Colombia and Panama.

The number of migrants crossing the Darin in the first three months of this year has increased sixfold to more than 87,000 compared to the same period in 2022, according to Panamanian government figures, most of them them heading for the US border.

In all areas, no matter how you look at it, whether it’s children, women, families, single adults, those numbers are growing, said Dana Graber Ladek, the organization’s chief of mission. United Nations International for Migration in Mexico. This is of particular concern given the complex environment in Mexico.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/05/us-mexico-border-immigration-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos