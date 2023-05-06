US Employers Added 253,000 Jobs in April, Showing Job Market Remains Robust | US economy





US employers added 253,000 jobs in April, a sign that the resilient labor market remains robust even after a year of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Labor market growth has slowed in recent months, falling from 472,000 jobs in January to a revised figure of 165,000 in March. April broke this downward trend in growth, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday.

The unemployment rate edged down to 3.4%, down 0.1% from March.

The gains were broad-based, with health, education and recreation, and hospitality reporting the most new jobs. Unemployment for black Americans fell below 5% for the first time but, at 4.7%, remained well above the 3.1% recorded by white Americans.

The numbers further complicate the picture of the Fed raising rates to cool the economy and lower inflation. The increases were expected to dampen hiring in the United States.

Economists expected the United States to add 180,000 jobs during the month. Recent data has shown signs of slowing job growth. The monthly job vacancies and job rotation survey, known as the Jolt, for March was released by the BLS earlier this week and showed job vacancies were at an all time low. since April 2021, falling for a third consecutive month.

Layoffs rose to 1.8 million, up 248,000 from last month and the highest number since December 2020. The construction industry saw the highest number of layoffs while the housing market cooled with rising interest rates.

The April jobs figures were released just two days after the Fed announced its 10th interest rate hike in just over a year, raising rates by a quarter point to 5% at 5.25%, the highest rate in 16 years.

On Wednesday, Fed officials had suggested they may halt interest rate hikes in the near future as they see the effects playing out in the economy.

There are signs that supply and demand in the labor market are returning to equilibrium, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference on Wednesday. He said the economy is expected to face further headwinds from tighter credit conditions, meaning the full effects of interest rate hikes have yet to be seen.

This marks a significant shift in tone as Fed officials, particularly Powell, have reiterated in the past that more rate hikes would be needed to hit their 2% inflation target. But now the economy is seeing the effects of our tightening policy on demand and the most interest rate sensitive sectors of the economy, particularly housing and investment, Powell said.

Rather than signaling future increases, he added, we will be guided by incoming data, meeting by meeting.

Powell, at Wednesday’s press conference, said he thinks it’s more likely than not that the United States will avoid a recession, especially since unemployment is still low and the labor market labor continues to grow, but he said it’s possible we’ll have what I hope will be a mild recession.

Powell also noted that the severe stress period of the banking crisis was resolved, but almost immediately after the Fed raised interest rates. Shares of PacWest, a California-based midsize bank, began to fall. Phoenix-based Western Alliance also saw its shares fall following PacWest’s announcement. Both banks say they are not experiencing any changes in their deposit flows.

