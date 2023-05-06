Representatives of major UK anti-monarchist groups arrested at coronation protests | british news





The head of Britain’s main republican movement and five other organizers of an anti-monarchy demonstration at his coronation were arrested in the path of King Charles III’s procession.

Republic CEO Graham Smith was collecting drinks and placards for protesters at the main site of the Trafalgar Square protests when he was detained by police on The Strand in central London.

The group was walking behind a rental car filled with hundreds of pickets when they were stopped by police. Met police said in a tweet earlier this week that they would have a low tolerance for those trying to deface the day.

Republic director Harry Stratton, who arrived when Smith and the others were detained, said: Employees asked why and were told: We will let you know once the vehicle is searched. At that time, six members of the gang were arrested.

We asked on what grounds they were arrested, but they did not say. I was surprised to see several encounters with the police. They were making all the right sounds.

Police are monitoring anti-monarchist protesters in Trafalgar Square. Photo: Matthew Chattel/Shutterstock

The arrests were made around 7:30 a.m. as hundreds of anti-monarchy protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square wearing yellow T-shirts with large flags, catching the eyes of the world media and the King on the day of his coronation.

As Charles III’s coronation procession passes them, seated next to London’s oldest statue of Charles I, who lost his head to Republicans nearly 400 years ago, those preparing to oppose admit that they are vastly outnumbered.

2,000 protesters are expected to gather under Nelson’s column by noon, including representatives of the Swedish, Dutch and Norwegian Republican movements. But the small gathering early Saturday morning under an ominous gray sky was surrounded by people who came out to celebrate and police officers marching to their location.

Maria Gomez, 39, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, said the protest organized by Republic would be peaceful and she wanted to avoid clashes with those who came to celebrate. Some had previously shouted to burn the yellow flags, but we were threatened before throwing eggs in 2012, she said. People can be very angry with Republicans.

Radical Haslam, 29, a student from Manchester, said he would stay safe with others in Trafalgar Square, but some planned to stand in different positions along the procession route to let our feelings be known.

The presence of 11,500 police officers, the largest police operation to be seen in the UK, did not completely reassure all who gathered to feel opposition to the monarchy.

The protest involved all the better-known figures of the anti-monarchy movement, including Patrick Thelwell, 23, who was convicted last month of public order violations for throwing five eggs at the King while visiting York. I did.

I never brought eggs,” he said. My parole officer said a counter-terrorist organization was after me. I’m sure I’ll be arrested anyway. It will be interesting to see how far we have descended into a fascist state.

Those gathered in Trafalgar Square planned to boo and wave glowing yellow flags as the King’s procession moved from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Expectations were expected from Labor MP Clive Lewis, human rights activist Peter Tatchell and lawyer Paul Powlesland, who threatened arrest for holding a blank piece of paper after the death of the Queen.

21-year-old Imogen McBeath, an activist with the group No More Royals, said their message was a manifesto from young, queer and displaced people, saying they wanted to get their point across peacefully without trying to provoke any reaction.

The group has targeted the statue in the past, and McBeath made headlines while touring Windsor Castle with her partner Riz, jumping over security ropes, kissing and eating junk food while sitting on a bed originally built for King Charles II in 1670. decorated. She and she read Prince Harry’s book Spare.

“This is the biggest monarchy event, so we should be here,” she said. But we don’t want to provoke anyone.

Loretta Caughlin, 56, who runs a restaurant in Penzance, Cornwall, said she’s been a Republic member for 17 years. In 2006, I discovered Republic and realized I wasn’t alone. we have a lot

