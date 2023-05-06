US moving forward with $500m in arms aid for Taiwan, source says





WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration plans to send $500 million in arms aid to Taiwan using the same emergency authority that has been used more than 35 times for the Ukraine, a source familiar with the plan said on Friday.

As part of Budget 2023, Congress authorized up to $1 billion in arms assistance for Taiwan using the Presidential Drawing Authority (PDA), a type of authority that expedites security assistance and helped send weapons to Ukraine.

The withdrawal, which authorizes the president to transfer items and services from U.S. stockpiles without congressional approval in an emergency, would be the first of that billion-dollar authorization.

China considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory and has increased military pressure on the island over the past three years. He never renounced the use of force to bring the island under his control.

Last month, China staged war games around Taiwan after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

In February, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee that he intended to use the withdrawal authority, a Pentagon spokesman said Friday. The spokesman declined to say whether the United States was moving forward with the $500 million aid package.

“Our approach remains consistent with longstanding US policy…We are working hard to fulfill our obligations under the TRA (Taiwan Relations Act), and we will continue to do so,” the spokesperson said.

Since 1979, US-Taiwanese relations have been governed by the Taiwan Relations Act, which provides a legal basis for providing Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but does not oblige the United States to come to the aid of Taiwan in the event of offensive.

It was unclear what would be included in the Taiwan aid package, which was first reported by Bloomberg News. The timing was also unknown.

Since last year, Taiwan has complained of delays in shipments of US weapons, such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as manufacturers delivered supplies to Ukraine as it battles Israeli forces. Russian invasions. The issue has concerned some U.S. lawmakers.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday that the delivery of 66 new advanced F-16Vs from the United States had been delayed due to supply chain disruptions and that the ministry strove to minimize the damage and “make up for the shortcomings”.

