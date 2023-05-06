UK Donates to Brazil’s Amazon Defense Fund, Says PM Sunak | environmental news





Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who has pledged to end Amazon deforestation, welcomes the $101 million commitment to the Amazon Fund.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK would donate more than $101m (£80m) to Brazil’s Amazon Fund, an initiative to combat deforestation in the huge South American rainforest.

Sunak made the commitment Friday after meeting in London with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who said the British Prime Minister had provided good leadership on climate change.

At a meeting at 10 Downing Street, Sunak told Lula about increasing trade and fighting the climate crisis, saying we have too many common interests.

We are pleased to announce that we will be investing in your Amazon fund. And I salute you for your leadership on this initiative,” he said.

The meeting was also welcomed by the Brazilian president, who is visiting England over the weekend to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

We had a good conversation about trade relations, environmental protection and world peace, Lula wrote on Twitter.

@LulaOficial Chairman has shown great leadership on climate change. I’m happy to donate $80 million to the Amazon Fund to help Britain fight deforestation and protect biodiversity.

Thank you, Mr. President, for visiting us on this special #coronation weekend pic.twitter.com/lao0oJka9n

Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 5, 2023

The leftist leader, who narrowly defeated former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro in October’s runoff election, has promised to fight for zero deforestation in the Amazon. About two-thirds of them are in Brazil.

Deforestation has skyrocketed under Bolsonaro, who has spurred greater economic development and relaxed environmental protection measures in the Amazon.

In 2019, President Bolsonaro dissolved the steering committee that selected sustainable projects to be financed through the Amazon Fund, prompting Germany and Norway to freeze donations.

Rainforests are critical to the global fight against climate change, and human rights groups have accused the Bolsonaro administration’s policies of increasing destruction and increasing threats to indigenous communities in the region.

But in late January, just weeks after Lula took office, Germany announced it would give $38 million back to the Amazon fund.

The German government has also promised $34 million to Brazilian states in the Amazon region to protect the rainforest, as well as $87 million in low-interest loans for farmers to help restore devastated areas.

With the new government and the team of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva [Environment] Minister Marina Silva, we have a great opportunity to protect forests and give new perspectives to the people who live there. German Development Minister Svenja Schulze said at the time.

US President Joe Biden, who met Lula at the White House in February, announced that he would ask Congress to donate 500 million dollars to the fund and related activities over 5 years.

France and Spain have also expressed interest in contributing, Brazil said.

On Friday, Lula thanked Sunak and added that it was time to normalize relations between the UK and Brazil, and much more could be done on the trade side.

The Brazilian president also reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to completely eliminate deforestation by 2030, reiterating that countries with large forests need support, especially from developed countries, to protect them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/5/uk-to-contribute-to-brazils-amazon-defence-fund-pm-sunak-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos