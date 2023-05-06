Why US Bancorp (USB) is a great dividend stock right now





Achieving big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor’s dream. But when you’re an income-oriented investor, your primary goal is to generate consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from interest on bonds or interest from other types of investments, income investors focus on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company’s earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often think of it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percentage of the current share price. Many academic studies show that dividends are a significant part of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

American Bancorp in a nutshell

Minneapolis-based US Bancorp (USB) is a financial stock that has seen a price change of -33.55% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.48 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 6.63%. In comparison, the Banks – Major Regional industry return is 4.33%, while that of the S&P 500 is 1.77%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company’s current annualized dividend of $1.92 is up 2.1% from a year ago. Over the past 5 years, US Bancorp has increased its dividend 4 times on an annual basis for an average annual increase of 7.47%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company’s payout ratio; A payout ratio is the proportion of a company’s annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. US Bancorp’s current payout ratio is 41%. That means it paid out 41% of its 12-month EPS as a dividend.

USB expects earnings to increase in this fiscal year as well. The Zacks consensus estimate for 2023 is $4.62 per share, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 3.82%.

Conclusion

Investors love dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve the profits of equity investments, decrease the overall risk of the portfolio and offer tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer quarterly payment.

The story continues

For example, it is rare for a technology start-up or a large growing company to offer a dividend to its shareholders. It is more common to see larger companies with more established earnings paying out dividends. Income-oriented investors should be aware that high yield stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With this in mind, USB is an attractive investment opportunity. Not only is it a solid dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks rank of 3 (Hold).

