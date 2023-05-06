Humanists UK at the coronation ceremony » Humanists UK





Chief Executive Officer Andrew Copson is invited by the UK Government to join other civil society representatives at the coronation today.

Humanists UK is a national charity working on behalf of non-religious people. More than 110,000 members and supporters join forces to promote free thinking and humanism, creating an inclusive society full of rational thinking and kindness. We provide ritual, pastoral, educational and support services that benefit over one million people each year, and our campaigns advance humanistic thinking about ethical issues, human rights and equal treatment for all.

As Humanist UK Chief Executive Andrew Copson put it:

This invitation reflects Britain’s changing demographics and is a welcome recognition of the great work that humanists are doing in our communities and in our social life.

note:

Humanists have different views on the monarchy and generally agree that there should be no established churches. Specifically, only 12% of UK adults today say they belong to the Church of England. Humanist Britons argued that future coronations, if they did occur, would be secular events.

Humanists are increasingly included in British public life, and humanistic approaches are increasingly being equated by the state to major world religions. This includes national events.

Since 2018, a humanitarian representative has been invited along with a handful of religious leaders to a national memorial service at Westminster’s Monument. Humanitarians also participate in national and local memory services across the UK. Humanist UK Celebrations represent humanists at the National Memorial for Wales. The Northern Ireland Humanist Chair represents Humanists at the National Remembrance Day celebrations in Northern Ireland. and Humanist Society Scotland are chaired at Scotland’s national event at Stone of Remembrance.

In July 2021, the Chief Executive led a national memorial service at Blossom Memorial Garden in Stratford hosted by NHS England to honor NHS staff who died during the pandemic. Humanists UK also officially celebrates the dedication of the National Memorial to Victims of Terrorism Abroad, an annual commemoration for humanitarian aid workers, the annual UN Peacekeepers Day, the Royal British Legion Grand Pilgrimage and the 90 Ypres Ceremony, World UN Peacekeepers Day.

For the first time in 2023, Humanists UK participated in the main program of the UK Memorial for Holocaust Memorial Day. President Adam Rutherford lit a candle reading the diary of a Holocaust victim.

