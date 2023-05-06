Ukraine shoots down Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot system | Russo-Ukrainian War





An air-launched ballistic missile that can reach speeds of up to Mach 10 is capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads.

Ukraine says it shot down a Russian hypersonic missile over the capital Kiev using a newly acquired American Patriot defense system in what would be a first in its ability to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern weapons.

The Kinzhal missile is one of the newest and most advanced Russian weapons. Its military says the air-launched ballistic missile has a range of up to 2,000 km (1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it difficult to intercept.

A combination of hypersonic speed and a heavy warhead allows the Kinzhal to destroy heavily fortified targets, such as underground bunkers or mountain tunnels.

I congratulate the people of Ukraine on this historic event. Yes, we shot down the unique Kinzhal, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram post on Saturday. This happened during the May 4 night attack in the skies of the Kyiv region.

This was the first time Ukraine was known to use the Patriot missile defense system.

Oleshchuk said the Kh-47 was launched by a MiG-31K aircraft from Russian territory and was shot down with a single Patriot missile. Ukraine’s military has previously admitted it lacked the resources to intercept the supersonic weapon.

The Kinzhal, which means dagger in Russian, is one of six next-generation weapons unveiled by President Vladimir Putin in 2018 when the Russian leader boasted that it could not be shot down by any of the air defense systems of the world.

The air-launched ballistic missile can reach speeds of up to Mach 10 (12,350 kilometers per hour) and is capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads.

A dream

Thursday’s airstrike came a day after Russia accused Ukraine of unsuccessfully trying to assassinate Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in Moscow and threatened to retaliate.

Moscow has since accused Washington of being involved in allegations denied by Ukraine and the United States.

Ukraine received its first delivery of Patriot missiles at the end of April. He did not say how many systems he has or where they have been deployed, but they are known to have been supplied by the United States, Germany and the Netherlands.

Germany and the United States have acknowledged sending at least one system, and the Netherlands said they have provided two, although it is not clear how many are currently in service.

Ukrainian troops received the extensive training necessary to be able to effectively locate a target with the systems, lock on with radar, and fire. Each battery requires up to 90 people to operate and maintain.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he first requested Patriot systems when he visited the United States in August 2021, months before the full-scale invasion of Russia, but seven years after Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

He described owning the system as a dream, but said US officials told him at the time it was impossible.

failed raids

The Patriot was first deployed by the United States in the 1980s. The system costs about $4 million per missile and the launchers cost $10 million each, analysts say.

At such a cost, it was widely believed that Ukraine would only use the Patriots against Russian aircraft or hypersonic missiles.

The Patriot system is part of a suite of sophisticated air defense units provided by the West to help Ukraine repel a months-long Russian air raid campaign that has targeted critical infrastructure, power plants and other sites.

Hundreds of civilians were killed in the attacks that Russia stepped up in October before the winter. The raids failed to cripple the power grid, but caused power cuts and other blackouts. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Ukraine’s air force said on Saturday it shot down eight Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones launched by Russia over eastern and southeastern regions of Ukraine in a nighttime attack.

