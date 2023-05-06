Amazon’s TikTok-like Inspire shopping feed is now available to all customers in the US





Amazon’s in-app TikTok-like shopping feed is now available to all customers in the United States, according to the company’s website. The feature was rolled out to select US customers in December after Amazon was spotted experimenting with a TikTok-like shopping feed last summer.

The new short-form video and photo stream lets consumers explore products and ideas and shop from content created by influencers, brands and other customers.

To get started with Inspire, you need to open the Amazon Shopping app, sign in to your account, then tap the Inspire “light bulb” icon in the bottom navigation bar. You will then be prompted to choose from over 20 interests, including categories such as makeup, skincare, pets, games, plants, hiking, home decor, travel, running foot and more to customize your Inspire flow.

You can double-tap anywhere on the screen to like the content you see. As for the scrolling experience, it’s like using the TikToks vertical video feed, where you swipe up from the bottom to see the next video. The engagement buttons are on the right side of the screen, just like on TikTok.

If you see something you like, you can horizontally scroll through the little buttons that display the products in the video at the bottom of your screen. When you click on a product, it appears in a window overlaid above the video. You can select the See all details button to go to the items product page where you can make a purchase or add the item to a list.

Creators enrolled in the Amazon Influencer Program can publish content to Inspire. When customers buy from a creator’s content, the creator is eligible for a commission. Customers cannot post to Inspire, but can submit a product review, which may appear in Inspire. If a customer’s product review appears in the Inspire feed, they will not earn a commission. Additionally, brands can publish to Inspire, including suppliers and sellers on Brand Registry with an active brand store.

We invent every day to make shopping easy and fun,” Amazon Shopping Director Oliver Messenger said in an emailed statement. “Inspire is our new shopping experience that connects Amazon customers with shoppable content created by other customers, the latest influencers and a wide range of brands. With just a few clicks, customers can discover new products or find inspiration on what to buy, all tailored to their interests, and then shop those items on Amazon.

The US-wide launch of Inspire comes as Amazon has a long history of integrating popular social media formats as a way to engage shoppers and inspire purchases. For example, the e-commerce giant launched a Pinterest-like feature called Interesting Searches in 2016. A few years later, Amazon launched an Instagram clone called Amazon Spark, but ended up suspending the program in 2019 after just a few years.

Unlike social media platforms like TikTok, Amazon’s take on popular formats is to push products. People scour social media platforms for more than just looking for shopping ideas, because they want to learn new things and be entertained. Although Amazon is embedding a short video, it’s unclear whether they’ll be able to deliver an entertaining yet engaging product when shopping.

Amazon Inspire is currently available to all customers in the United States through the Amazon mobile app on iOS and Android. Inspire is not accessible through the desktop.

