Charles III, who became King of England that blended tradition and change | News





King Charles III was crowned in Britain’s largest ceremonial event for 70 years, attended by members of the Royal Family, 4,000 British and Commonwealth troops, nearly 100 world leaders and millions of television viewers.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the 360-year-old St Edward’s crown on Charles’ head during a solemn two-hour service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Charles’ second wife, Camilla, was also crowned queen with Queen Mary’s Crown.

The King swore to rule rightly and to defend the Church of England, of which he was the head. He was then hidden from prying eyes by a veil for the most sacred part of the ceremony, when in Jerusalem his hands, head and chest were anointed with the consecrated oil.

After receiving the symbolic regalia, Welby placed the St Edwards Crown on his head and the congregation chanted God save the king.

God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. After a trumpet fanfare sounded, the monastery’s congregation said they wished the king long live.

King Charles III leaves after his coronation at Westminster Abbey. [Gareth Cattermole/Pool via Reuters]

Gun salutes were fired at the Tower of London and the capital, across the country, Bermuda Gibraltar and ships at sea.

The second televised ceremony was an attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy with a more diverse nation and participants reflecting all religions.

King Charles III prayed for a blessing to people of all faiths and beliefs, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the coronation was a precious ceremony for the birth of a new era.

No other country puts on such a dazzling display, he said in a tweet.

It is a proud expression of our history, culture and traditions.

Charles’ eldest son and heir, 40-year-old Prince William, knelt before his father and pledged his allegiance as lord of life and limb.

The second son, Prince Harry, also attended his father’s coronation, but did not play a major role.

He had no role to play. This was very similar to his uncle Prince Andrew, royal biographer Christopher Wilson told Al Jazeera.

Harry and Andrew are no longer members of the royal family. Harry publicly relinquished his role in 2020 and wrote a damning book about his royal family, the Spare, while Andrew usurped his duties.

In cases like this where the king is crowned, they don’t matter. It shows that the challenges faced within the family are minor compared to the enormity of Charles, who swore to the nation that we should all be equal.

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle remained in California with their children Lilibet and Archie.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in England, had no role. [Toby Melville/Pool via Reuters]

The upper classes of English society were generally expected to be represented en masse at the coronation, but Charless reported that the hopes for an invitation list were meritocracy, not aristocracy.

100 heads of state were invited to attend, along with royalty, from Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and his wife Kiko to Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

The United States maintained a presidential march that never attended the British royal coronation, although First Lady Jill Biden traveled to London to attend.

The guest list also included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

World leaders from Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Syria, Venezuela and Iran were not present. Invitations to North Korea and Nicaragua were sent to high-ranking diplomats, not heads of state.

Around 10,000 people were expected to attend the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, featuring artists such as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That and Andrea Bocelli.

South African soprano Pretty Yende, who first met King Charles when she sang at Windsor Castle last year at the invitation of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, was chosen as the soloist. She is the first African to do so at a British coronation ceremony.

I’m too excited to be nervous, she said. As a young girl, as a South African, as an artist, this amazing time in my life only fills my heart with joy.

historical moment

Philippe Buch, 33, from France, traveled with a group of Christians from the church to attend the coronation ceremony.

We are excited because there is a coronation on earth on this day. And at the same time, we Christians were excited to believe that one day there would be a coronation in heaven like Jesus.

It’s a historic moment for Britain. So I was excited about that as well.

Not everyone in the crowd supported the new king. Tom, who declined to be named, said he was protesting against the royal family.

“I think monarchy is terrible for democracy,” he added, “a symbol of the glorification of colonialism.”

20,000 uniformed bodyguards are sweeping London and surrounding areas ahead of the coronation ceremony.

Members of the anti-monarchy group The Republic gathered near Trafalgar Square in London hours before the coronation for a Not My King protest.

The group’s leader, Graham Smith, was one of six people arrested prior to the coronation ceremony.

Graham Smith and 5 of our team were arrested this morning. Hundreds of banners were confiscated. Is this a democracy? the group said in a tweet.

This is the biggest security operation the UK has seen in decades, bigger than the Olympics and the Queen’s funeral. All of this is being coordinated from a set up special operations room central command, former Scotland Yard superintendent Nusrit Mehtab Lamerth told Al Jazeera.

Monday, May 8th has been designated as a public holiday. The royal family urged Britons to volunteer in their communities.

For millennia, England and its kings and queens have been crowned at Westminster Abbey in London in a ceremony that has changed little over the centuries.

Thirty-eight monarchs have been crowned in the monastery.

Britain’s final coronation ceremony was held in 1953 when Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne at the age of 27. Since 1601, there has been only one coronation ceremony in May.

