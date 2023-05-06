Ukraine shoots down Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot





KYIV, Ukraine – The Ukrainian Air Force claimed on Saturday that it shot down a Russian hypersonic missile over Kiev using newly acquired American Patriot defense systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow’s most modern missiles.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a Telegram article that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile was intercepted during a night attack on the Ukrainian capital earlier in the week. It was also the first time Ukraine was known to use Patriot defense systems.

Yes, we shot down the unique Kinzhal, wrote Oleshchuk. This happened during the May 4 night attack in the skies of the Kyiv region.

Oleshchuk said the Kh-47 missile was launched by a MiG-31K aircraft from Russian territory and was shot down with a Patriot missile.

The Kinzhal is one of the newest and most advanced Russian weapons. The Russian military says the air-launched ballistic missile has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it difficult to intercept.

A combination of hypersonic speed and a heavy warhead allows the Kinzhal to destroy heavily fortified targets, such as underground bunkers or mountain tunnels.

The Ukrainian military has previously admitted that it lacked the resources to intercept the Kinzhals.

They were saying the Patriot is an obsolete American weapon and Russian weapons are the best in the world,” Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainian Channel 24 TV. Well, there is confirmation that it works effectively even against a super hypersonic missile. said Ihnat.

He said successfully intercepting the Kinzhal was a slap in the face for Russia.

Ukraine received its first delivery of Patriot missiles at the end of April. He did not say how many systems he has or where they have been deployed, but they are known to have been supplied by the United States, Germany and the Netherlands.

Germany and the United States have acknowledged having each sent at least one battery and the Netherlands has said it has provided two launchers, although it is not clear how many are currently in service.

Ukrainian troops received the extensive training necessary to be able to effectively locate a target with the systems, lock on with radar, and fire. Each battery requires up to 90 people to operate and maintain.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he first requested Patriot systems when he visited the United States in August 2021, months before the full-scale invasion of Russia, but seven years after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

He described owning the system as a dream, but said he was told in the United States at the time that it was impossible.

The Patriot was first deployed by the United States in the 1980s. The system costs about $4 million per missile and launchers cost about $10 million each, analysts say.

At such a cost, it was widely believed that Ukraine would only use the Patriots against Russian aircraft or hypersonic missiles.

In a Telegram post on Saturday, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said he thanked US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for ongoing US assistance to Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi said he also briefed Milley on the situation at the front and preparations for Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia.

Ukraine has not said when it might launch the counteroffensive, but it is widely expected this spring.

In an interview this week with Foreign Affairs magazine, Milley said he would not speculate if or when it might happen, but that with the help of NATO to help train and equip nine brigades of combined arms, armor and mechanized infantry, the Ukrainians are right now have the ability to attack.

He also said that their defense capability has improved significantly from what it was just a year ago.

I don’t mean to suggest that they may or may not conduct an offensive operation in the coming weeks, he said. It will depend on them. They have a significant amount of planning and coordination and all of that to do, if they were to do an offensive operation. But they are ready to attack or defend.

In other developments, Russian and Ukrainian officials said they had carried out another of their regular POW exchanges.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had brought three military pilots back to Russia, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyys’ chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 45 fighters defending the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol had been killed. returned to Ukraine.

Also on Saturday, Ukrainian special operations forces accused Russia of using phosphorus munitions in its attempt to wrest control of the eastern town of Bakhmut from Ukrainian forces.

Russian troops have been trying to take the city for more than nine months, but Ukrainian forces are still clinging to positions on the western outskirts.

On Saturday, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper quoted military officials as saying the enemy used phosphorus and incendiary munitions in Bakhmut in an attempt to wipe the city off the face of the earth.

A photo accompanying the newspaper report showed an urban area lit by fire in several places.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Russian forces did not comment on this claim, but denied previous accusations from Ukraine that they used phosphorus.

International law prohibits the use of white phosphorus munitions or other incendiary weapons designed to set fire to objects or cause burns in areas where there may be concentrations of civilians.

White phosphorus can also be used for lighting or to create smoke screens.

