Conservative Party Vice-Chairman Lee Anderson Calls for Anti-Monarchists to Leave UK | republicanism





Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson said anti-monarchists should emigrate rather than exercise their freedom of speech to protest Charles III’s coronation.

The comments come after many protesters were arrested at the king’s coronation, including Graham Smith, head of the Republic, the nation’s largest Republican pressure group formed in 1983.

Police were accused of taking a forceful approach to protesters after the arrest, but Anderson expressed personal displeasure at the opposition of about 2,000 people around Trafalgar Square.

He tweeted: Not My King? If you don’t want to live in a country with a monarchy, the solution is to not show up with a stupid board. The solution is immigration.

Anderson, known by the nickname 30 Perry because he said it costs 30 pennies to cook a meal, was appointed vice-chairman of the Conservative Party in February.

West Northamptonshire Liberal Democrat MP Jonathan Harris tweeted, “30p Lee Idiot on display.” You have taken away the right of British people to live and work throughout the EU, and have given absolute rights to peaceful protest, forgetting that a great democracy was built upon it.

Splendor, pageantry and protest: key moments from Charles III’s coronation video highlights

Smith was gathering drinks and placards for protesters at the main protest site in Trafalgar Square two hours before the King arrived at Westminster Abbey, when the King was stopped by police along with five others in nearby St Martin’s Lane. .

They were approached and searched by police while walking behind a rental car loaded with hundreds of placards.

Video was captured talking to one of the arrested. A police officer can be heard saying: I’m not going to be in a conversation about it. they will be arrested

Despite a series of meetings and agreements between the Republic and Scotland Yard over a protest to be held at the point where Whitehall meets the Mall, arrests were reportedly made.

Human rights activist Peter Tatchell said the police had broken a personal promise that the anti-monarchy protests could go on unhindered.

He said: They reversed these promises by arresting the head of the republic, confiscating banners and loudspeakers, submitting those present here to photo surveillance, and building a watchtower in front of the protests so that the King would not see them as he passed by. on the way to the palace.

Scotland Yard later added that several people were arrested for conspiracy to breach the peace and cause public chaos, and that locks used by protesters to attach to street furniture were discovered. The charges were denied by the Republic.

A Met spokesperson said: We have arrested many people in the Carlton House Terrace area. Individuals were detained for breaking the peace. Earlier today we made 4 arrests in the St Martins Lane area. They were detained on charges of conspiracy to cause public harm. The lock has been confiscated.

Three more people were arrested in the Wellington Arch area. They were arrested on charges of possessing items that could cause criminal damage. Further updates are coming.

