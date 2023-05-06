US Department of Justice Investigating Binance for Violating Russian Sanctions: Report





Binance is under investigation by the National Security Division of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) for allowing Russians to use the cryptocurrency exchange in violation of US sanctions, according to a report in Bloomberg on May 5. There have been no charges against the company or its leader in connection with the investigation.

The national security investigation is being conducted in parallel with a criminal division investigation, the news service said, citing five unnamed sources. Binance is the subject of several investigations in the United States, including a DOJ investigation into anti-money laundering (AML) violations.

Binance limited its services to Russia after sanctions were imposed on the country in April 2022. Yet it continued to operate there, blocking only areas of Ukraine that were no longer under government control and no longer serving than unsanctioned people, according to a company executive speaking to Cointelegraph. .

The Department of Justice is investigating whether Binance was used illegally to allow Russians to circumvent US sanctions and transfer money through the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange https://t.co/AVgG55iSmx

Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) May 5, 2023

Binance was also accused of Know Your Customer (KYC) and AML violations in a lawsuit filed by the US Commodity and Futures Trading Commission in March.

Related: Brazilian Authorities Investigate Binance for Guiding Customers After Stop Order: Report

The company did not immediately respond to a request from Cointelegraph, but told Bloomberg in a statement that it complies with US and international sanctions, and that its KYC protocols are in line with those of traditional banks. Each customer is subject to identity and residence checks, he said. Besides:

Our policy enforces a zero-tolerance approach to duplicate registrations, anonymous identities and obscure money sources.

Additionally, according to Bloomberg, Binance has had discussions with the DOJ over complaints that it violated a previous version of the Iran sanctions.

Binance is not the only crypto exchange to face intense scrutiny for sanctions violations. Poloniex has paid a $7.6 million settlement to the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control for violations of sanctions against Crimea, Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria, according to a May 1 announcement. .

Magazine: Binance Removes 3 Stablecoins, Russia Considers Cross-Border Crypto Payments, and UK Breathes Crypto-Positive: Hodlers Digest, September 4-10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-justice-department-investigating-binance-for-violating-russian-sanctions-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos