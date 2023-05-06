Ukraine says its new US Patriot system shot down a Russian hypersonic missileExBulletin





US-acquired Patriot missile launchers are deployed in Warsaw, Poland in February. Michal Dyjuk/AP .

Toggle legend Michal Dyjuk/AP

Michal Dyjuk/AP

Ukraine said on Saturday that a US-supplied Patriot battery had been used to intercept an incoming Russian hypersonic missile over the capital, Kiev, in what would be the first downing of the sophisticated Russian weapon and Ukraine’s first use of the US defense system.

In a Telegram message, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said the Patriot destroyed the Kinzhal, a type of missile that can travel up to ten times the speed of sound to evade air defenses .

Oleshchuk said the Russian missile was shot down during a night attack on kyiv earlier this week. “Yes, we shot down the ‘unique’ Kinzhal,” he wrote, adding that it was launched from a Russian MiG-31K aircraft.

In past strikes, the Kyiv Air Force has managed to intercept many Russian missiles, but earlier this year the Kremlin began to use Kinzhals, or “daggers” in Russian, more in an apparent effort to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses.

In December, the United States announced it would provide Ukraine with Patriot surface-to-air missiles to help defend against Moscow airstrikes. The Pentagon said in January that Ukrainian forces would receive training on the system at Fort Sill, Okla. The surface-to-air missile system requires a crew of 90 to operate and maintain it.

The missile battery reportedly arrived in Ukraine last month.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said last year that his country first asked the United States to supply Patriots in 2021, long before the latest Kremlin invasion that began in February 2022.

The Russian military says the Kinzhal, unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin five years ago, can travel at speeds of up to 7,600 miles per hour with a range of around 1,250 miles. It is part of a class of sophisticated Russian missiles that also includes the Avangard hypersonic glider vehicle, which can fly at speeds as high as Mach 20, according to the Kremlin, and the Zircon, a hypersonic anti-ship missile. There are no reports of the Zircon or Avangard ever being used in combat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/05/06/1174505616/ukraine-patriot-defense-russian-hypersonic-missile-kinzhal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos