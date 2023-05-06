WWE Backlash UK Start Time: Full Match Card, How to Watch





WWE’s first pay-per-view since WrestleMania 39 will be hosted by Bad Bunny and will take place on May 6 in Puerto Rico.

After a successful WrestleMania 39, WWE is heading to Puerto Rico, Mexico with WWE Backlash 2023.

Backlash was the first of three major WWE shows outside the United States as Chief Operating Officer Triple H continued to push the brand internationally. Pay-per-views will once again take place in Saudi Arabia with Night of Champions, while fan-favorite Money In The Bank will head overseas to London, UK.

Backlash has traditionally been the first stop after Showcase of the Immortals since its inception. As the reigning champion faces new opponents, fans will be introduced to fresh new storylines and rivalries.

In a statement to the WWE Universe, Triple H said: A popular celebrity, nowhere is this more evident than in his hometown of Puerto Rico.”

“When I was younger, I couldn’t make it to New Years Revolution in El Coliseo in 2005,” said Bad Bunny. Finally, 18 years later, WWE returns to the island with a massive event, and this time we won’t miss it.

Here’s everything you need to know about WWE Backlash 2023. Full fight card featuring former UFC champion Brock Lesnar and what time it kicks off in the UK.

When is WWE Backlash 2023 and what time does it start in the UK?

WWE Backlash will be held on Saturday, May 6th. It is held at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, an 18,500-seat indoor arena in Puerto Rico, Mexico.

As always with WWE programming, UK fans should once again stay up late. Puerto Rico has a five-hour lead, so the card is expected to start around 1:00 AM and continue into early Sunday morning.

What are the full match cards and latest betting odds for WWE Backlash 2023?

WWE Backlash Begins Tonight – Source: WWE & AdobeCody Rhodes (1/3) vs. Brock Lesnar (2/1) vs Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (1/3). The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso (2/1) Rhea Ripley (1/100) vs. Zelina Vega (11/1) – Seth “Freakin” Rollins (1/10) vs. WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Omos (5/1) Austin Theory ( 1/20) vs. Bobby Lashley (7/1) vs. Bronson Reed (5/1) – Bianca Belair (1/10) vs. Bianca Belair (1/10) for the WWE United States Championship. Iyo Sky (7/1) – Bad Bunny (1/20) vs. Damian Priest (7/1) – San Juan Street Fight

*WWE Backlash 2023 match cards are subject to change. Betting odds provided by Bet Online are accurate at the time of publication.

read more

How to Watch WWE Backlash 2023: TV Channels and Livestream Details

There are two main ways you can go down to catch the progress of WWE Backlash 2023 live and on demand. BT Sport Box Office is broadcasting the event in the UK for a cost of 14.95. Visit the BT Sports website for more information and to purchase.

You can also subscribe to the WWE Network to access WWE Backlash Live and the full library of previous shows and matches. Sign up through the official WWE website for 9.99/month.

Will Drew McIntyre Attend WWE Backlash 2023? Has he been released and is he going to attend AEW?

Drew McIntyre has been known to be unhappy with his position in the WWE. – Source: Getty

One future wrestler from the WWE that recently appeared on the air is Drew McIntyre. Reportedly, the Scot is unhappy with his current position in the pecking order and has only two months left on his current contract.

Fans last saw him in the square circle at WrestleMania 39 last month when he was caught up in an explosive triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship with Sheamus and Gunther.

Currently, there is still no talk of McIntyre resigning, but talk of a move to future contender All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was clearly trash in the recent WWE draft. The former world champion was drafted to RAW in the 3rd round and was 10th overall in the event.

Drew McIntyre wasn’t advertised for WWE Backlash, so fans shouldn’t expect to see him on the show.

