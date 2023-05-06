Prince Harry is already returning to the United States after his coronation





Prince Harry’s return to the UK was short-lived.

A source told the Post that Harry, 38, left church on Saturday after the coronation service for his father, King Charles III, 74, and is on his way to Heathrow Airport.

The Duke of Sussex will return to California in time for his son Archie’s 4th birthday party, the source added.

Harry, who looked sad and lonely at the ceremony, spent less than 24 hours in the UK, arriving on a commercial flight on Friday evening.

He spent the night at Frogmore Cottage, despite being evicted earlier this year by Charles so the house could revert to his own brother Prince Andrew.

The Duke arrived at King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey solo, without his wife Meghan Markle, 41. It was the first time he had seen his father since he published his explosive memoir, Spare, in January.

Harry arrived with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. He seemed to get snubbed several times during the ceremony.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Prince Harry stands outside Westminster Abbey after Charles’ coronation ceremony.REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

He was seated in the third row next to Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra.

Front-row seats are reserved for full-time working royals, including his estranged brother Prince William, 40, and his wife Kate Middleton, 41.

Harry was seen smiling as he sat down, despite being blocked by a giant feather at the top of Princess Anne’s hat.

Prince Harry leaves the coronation of King Charles to return home to California.Getty Images Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey solo.ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After much speculation, Buckingham Palace announced in April that Prince Harry would attend his father’s coronation ceremony without Markle and their two children.

Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6, a spokesperson has confirmed. The Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

