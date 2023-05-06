



An animal welfare group has lost a high court challenge over allegations that the government had secretly waived its ban on testing cosmetic ingredients on animals.

Cruelty Free International (CFI) took legal action against the Department of Home Affairs, accusing it of leaving the public ignorant of a clear change in the department’s long-standing policy since February 2019.

It argued that ministers were willing to grant permission for animal testing on cosmetic ingredients and that the weakening of the policy ban, first announced in 1998, could not be legal.

The Home Office, which oversees animal testing regulations in the UK, rejected the CFI’s case as plainly wrong, claiming it did not act illegally.

In Friday’s ruling, Judge Linden dismissed the organization’s challenge. The judge said it was regrettable that the government had not publicly announced the policy change, and acknowledged that inaccurate operating instructions available on the Internet were a concern.

But he said there was no breach of the Department’s statutory obligations overall and that neither the CFI nor the public had a legitimate expectation to be informed of a change in policy position.

Most of the legal disputes centered around the CFI claim that the Home Office misunderstands EU legislation relating to cosmetics and their safety.

Linden said that cosmetic regulations to protect consumer safety prohibit animal testing for cosmetics and cosmetic ingredients. The marketing of products or ingredients tested on animals is also prohibited, the judge added in a ruling following a two-day hearing in January.

But separate rules dealing with the evaluation of chemicals, including some used in cosmetics, are more lenient and relate to the safety of substances in the broader human and environmental context, the judge said. This allows testing of substances on animals, but only as a last resort, and meets the requirements of the regulation, such as the need for risk assessment for manufacturing workers.

The Home Office’s policy has been that animal testing is legal in the UK and does not conflict with the ban in limited circumstances where there are no other alternatives to meet the requirements of the Chemical Regulations.

Linden concluded that the government modified the policy for pragmatic reasons, not legal requirements, but said it was completely consistent to take the view that the two legislative frameworks could be interpreted compatible with each other.

The judge said the government acknowledged that the change in position was not fully documented or widely communicated at the time.

It is possible that the Home Office did not disclose the change because it was politically unpopular as it would likely be seen as weakening the bill. However, the judge said it was not unfair or unreasonable to hold a meeting with a licensee without consulting CFI, and said it did not violate CFI or its public law obligation to notify the public.

“I can’t see anything in the evidence, specific or not, that would have given rise to a justifiable expectation of consultation on a change in policy,” the judge said. This is the case where a policy based on political and ethical considerations consistent with the opinions of the claimants and others has been maintained for several years.

As with all of these policies, there can be no real grounds for expecting them to continue.

He concluded: There is no guarantee given to Claimant that it will continue for a specified period of time, nor that it will consult with Claimant or any other person regarding the proposed changes.

CFI CEO Michelle Thew said after the ruling: “It’s outrageous that the government gave up banning the use of animals in cosmetics testing and did so secretly while giving the impression that the policy was upheld.”

CFI said it would appeal the ruling.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior said: “It is still illegal to comply with the regulations required to test cosmetics or their ingredients on animals before placing them on the market. Marketing of cosmetics or ingredients that have been tested on animals is also prohibited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/06/high-court-rejects-claim-uk-government-secretly-ditched-animal-testing-ban

