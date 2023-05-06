US congresswoman introduces bill to restrict aid to Israel | Human Rights News





The measure, backed by 17 Democrats, would ban US aid to Israel from contributing to the detention of Palestinian children.

Washington, DC A US Congresswoman has renewed her efforts to ensure that aid to Israel does not contribute to abuses against Palestinians, especially children, as progressive lawmakers continue to demand that conditions be imposed on the ‘aid.

On Friday, Democratic Congresswoman Betty McCollum reintroduced a bill that would ban US aid from contributing to the detention of Palestinian children and military activities that would facilitate further unilateral annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Not a dollar of US aid should be used to commit human rights abuses, demolish family homes or permanently annex Palestinian land, McCollum said in a statement.

The United States provides billions in aid to the government of Israel each year, and those dollars should be spent on Israel’s security, not on actions that violate international law and cause harm.

I officially reintroduced the Defense for Palestinian Children and Families Act living under Israeli military occupation because not a dollar of US aid should be used to commit human rights abuses.

Read my full statement here: https://t.co/7vUo1hDpQp pic.twitter.com/UvIYFH2ohA

Representative Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) May 5, 2023

Israel, accused of apartheid by major human rights groups including Amnesty International, receives at least $3.8 billion in US aid every year.

The bill, titled An Act to Defend the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation, is unlikely to pass Congress, where Israel enjoys overwhelming bipartisan support.

But Palestinian rights advocates say such moves are leading to a debate over US policy and highlighting a willingness to question unconditional aid to Israel. They point to public opinion polls showing that a growing number of Americans, especially Democrats, sympathize with the Palestinians and support the imposition of aid restrictions.

The McCollums bill was co-sponsored by 16 Democrats, including Virginia Rep. Don Beyer; Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus; Palestinian American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib; and leading progressives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.

Rep. Barbara Lee, a U.S. Senate candidate in California, and Summer Lee, a first-term congresswoman who topped millions of dollars in campaign spending against her by pro-Israel groups last year, also support the law Project.

Israel’s drive to perpetuate its control over the occupied West Bank leads to other serious violations of international law, including the illegal demolition of Palestinian homes and the forcible transfer of Palestinian civilians, the bill says.

She also noted that between 500 and 700 Palestinian children, between the ages of 12 and 17, are detained each year by Israel and prosecuted in military courts.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, there are two distinct and unequal legal systems, with Israeli military law imposed on Palestinians and Israeli civil law applied on Israeli settlers, the bill says.

McCollum first introduced a version of the bill in 2017 and has reintroduced it in every Congress every two years since then. The measure was never considered by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, currently chaired by Michael McCaul, a staunchly pro-Israel Republican.

The dehumanization of the Palestinian people has been such an effective narrative that 75% of Congress wants absolutely no restrictions on US military aid to Israel, effectively supporting the systemic repression of Palestinian society, the MK told Al Jazeera in 2021, when she last presented the invoice.

Last month, 14 lawmakers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and many of McCollum’s co-sponsors, released a letter urging Democratic President Joe Biden to investigate the use of US weapons to commit human rights abuses. of the Palestinians.

The letter called for ensuring that US taxpayer funds do not support projects in illegal settlements.

The Biden administration has criticized Israeli settlement plans, but US officials often stress that Washington’s commitment to Israel is ironclad.

As a late 2019 candidate, Biden, a self-proclaimed Zionist, dismissed imposing conditions on aid to Israel as a bizarre idea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/5/us-congresswoman-introduces-bill-to-restrict-aid-to-israel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos