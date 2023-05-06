British anti-monarchist group leader arrested at coronation protest | News





Protests against the monarchy take place in London, Glasgow in Scotland and Cardiff in Wales.

Police arrested the leader of the rebel group Republic and 51 others at the coronation of Charles III.

Republic said leader Graham Smith was detained Saturday morning and photos posted on Twitter showed him sitting on the ground surrounded by police.

We absolutely understand the public’s concerns following our arrest this morning. London Metropolitan Police Commander Karen Findlay said in her statement.

There has been a significant police operation in the past 24 hours after being informed that protesters have decided to disrupt the coronation procession.

Republic said it would stage the largest protest against the British monarch in modern history. To stand out, protesters wore yellow T-shirts and held signs that read Not My King.

They spent most of the worship service booing and singing. For example, he is just an ordinary person.

One of the protesters, Kevin John, 57, a salesman from Devon, called it disgusting and excessive.

It is also very counterproductive by the police because they just did a huge amount of publicity for us. It’s downright crazy.

Police did not confirm Smith’s arrest. They said they acted because they believed the protesters would paint defaced public monuments and disrupt official movements.

All of these people are in custody, Findlay said.

Republic said it had confiscated hundreds of banners.

Protests also took place in Glasgow, Scotland, and Cardiff, Wales, holding up signs saying Abolish the monarchy and feed the people. On social media, many contrasted Britain’s cost-of-living crisis with the glitz and glamor displayed at the coronation.

a true democrat

Royal biographer Christopher Wilson told Al Jazeera that the king had seen protesters all his life and was familiar with them.

I think he is a true democrat who believes in free speech, he said.

The republic movement is not a terrorist movement in any way. It is simply a voice of protest and they have a right to free speech. After all, England must be the cradle of democracy. Free speech is one of the great tenets of our lives, he added.

Protesters were in the minority compared to the tens of thousands of protesters who gathered on the streets of London to support the king, but opinion polls show that support for the monarchy is declining and is weakest among young people.

As Queen Elizabeth passes the throne to her less popular son, Republican activists are hoping that Charles will become the last British monarch to ascend the throne.

While many other European monarchies have come and gone, or have greatly diminished in size and importance, the British royal family has remained remarkably resilient.

UK opinion polls show that a majority of the population still want a royal but support is on the decline in the long run.

A YouGov poll last month found that 64% of Brits said they had little or no interest in coronations. The number of people between the ages of 18 and 24 who say they have little or no interest rose to 75 percent.

More than 11,000 police patrol for the coronation, the largest event held in the British capital for 70 years.

