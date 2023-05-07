What time does Canelo vs Ryder start tonight in the UK and US?





Sign up for our free sports newsletter for the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing. Sign up for our free sports emails to get all the latest news.

Saul Canelo Alvarez takes on John Ryder tonight in Mexico for the undisputed super middleweight title at Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The 32-year-old Alvarez recovered from his first defeat in nine years with a points loss to Dmitry Bivol following a decisive victory over Gennady Golovkin in September.

The win kept the Mexican undisputed title and now he will defend it against the riders in Guadalajara.

Last time, the 34-year-old Englishman stopped Zach Parker to become the interim WBO World Champion. Now, six months later, he faces his toughest test ever.

Here’s everything you need to know. We may earn a commission on some of the links in this article, but we do not allow this to affect our content. This revenue helps fund The Independent’s journalism.

When is it?

The match will be held on Saturday, May 6 at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The main card is scheduled to launch on Sunday, May 7 at 12:00 AM BST (Saturday 4:00 PM PT, 6:00 PM CT, 7:00 PM ET).

The ring walk for the Main Event is scheduled for Sunday around 4am (Saturday 8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

How can I see it?

The event will be broadcast live on subscription service Dazn in the UK and worldwide, and on Dazn Pay-Per-View in the US and Canada.

multiplication

Canelo 1/12

rider 13/2

22/1 draw

Overall odds through Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

John Ryder (Zac Goodwin/PA) winning the WBO International Super Middleweight Title

(PA wire)

Saul Canelo Alvarez (C) vs John Ryder (WBA) [Super]WBC, IBF and WBO super middleweight titles)

Julio Cesar Martinez (C) vs. Ronal Batista (WBC flyweight title fight)

Steve Sparks (C) vs. Gabriel Golaz Valenzuela (WBA Intercontinental Super Lightweight Title)

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia (Featherweight)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks (Super Middleweight)

Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana (Super Middleweight)

Lawrence King vs Helio German Rafael (Super Welterweight)

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Aregin (Super Featherweight)

Abilkhan Amankul vs Jesus Moroyoqui Pigeons (middleweight)

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs Fabian Trejo Rivera (Super Welterweight)

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel (Featherweight)

For all the latest sports videos, subscribe to The Independents Sport YouTube Channel by clicking here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/boxing/canelo-ryder-start-time-uk-us-b2333742.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos