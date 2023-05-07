What time does UFC 288 start tonight in the UK and US?





Henry Cejudo returns tonight to the long-awaited Octagon to challenge Aljamaine Sterling for the bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 288.

American Cejudo took the belt along with the flyweight title and vacated it one at a time before retiring from competition in 2020. But now the Olympic gold medalist wrestler is back and looking to hand Sterling his first defeat in six years.

Sterling has won eight in a row with successful title defenses against Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw in the last two fights and will have Cejudos in an unfortunate match.

Will the Cejudos bloodline or the Sterlings form win? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

UFC 288 takes place on Saturday, May 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Early Qualifiers will begin at 11:00 PM BST (3:00 PM PT, 5:00 PM CT, 6:00 PM EST), with Qualifiers starting at 1:00 AM BST (5:00 PM PT, 6:00 PM CT) on Sunday, May 7 7 p.m., 8 p.m. ET). The main card is then scheduled for Sunday at 3am BST (Saturday at 7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET).

How can I see it?

The card will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK and will also stream the match on the broadcaster’s app and website.

In the US, Fight Pass will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and UFC.

multiplication

Sterling 19/20

Browsing 5/6

Overall odds through Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

main card

Gilbert Burns got a quick come-from-behind victory over Jorge Masvidal.

(Getty Images)

Al Jamaine Sterling (C) vs Henry Cejudo (Bantamweight Title)

Gilbert Burns vs Belal Muhammad (welterweight)

Jessica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan (Women’s Strawweight)

Movsar Ebloev vs Diego Lopez (Featherweight)

Crohn Gracie vs Charles Jourdain (Featherweight)

tryout

Drew Doover vs Matt Frevola (Lightweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Devin Clark (Light Heavyweight)

Chaos Williams vs Rolando Bedoya (welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Birna Jandlova (Women’s Strawweight)

early qualifying

Parker Potter def. Braxton Smith via 1st round TKO (2:10)

Ikram Alischerov def. Phil Hawes via 1st round KO (2:10)

Claudio Ribeiro def. Joseph Holmes via 2nd round TKO (3:21)

