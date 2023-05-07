Prince Harry Confirmed Fast UK Departure During Coronation





Prince Harry was there to witness the coronation of his father, King Charles, in person on May 6 and was spotted confirming his speedy departure from Britain during the historic ceremony.

hello! During a conversation with Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie’s husband, I asked the lip reader who said, “I’ll go straight to the airport.”

Watch: Watch the moment Prince Harry jokes about leaving the coronation early.

Harry left his wife, Meghan Markle, at their home in Montecito to care for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s two children.

Prince Harry missed the start of his son’s birthday as he flew to England to attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, held on the same day as Archie’s.

© Prince Harry smiles at Princess GettyAnne

After the ceremony, all members of the royal family headed to Buckingham Palace to greet the public from the balcony, but Harry was noticeably absent and it appears he chose to use the moment to return home to his family.

© GettyThe Duke wanted to return home to Montecito to celebrate his son Archie’s 4th birthday.

Ahead of the big event, Archewell and Palace confirmed that the Duke would be a guest at the coronation.

© GettyPrince Harry arriving with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” the Palace said in a statement.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Watch: Watch the historic moment when King Charles ascended the throne

© Getty King and Queen surrounded by family, but Prince Harry is missing

The coronation of a monarch breaks with tradition in that it is the first coronation to be held on a Saturday in over 100 years.

The coronation itself involves six basic steps: recognition, oath, anointing, installation, enthronement, and homage. The essence of the coronation ceremony is the anointing with holy oil.

© GettyHarry sat a few rows back from his brother.

After the wedding, the couple returned to Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony to join other members of the royal family.

MORE: The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla: all the best moments and photos

The best photos of King Charles at the coronation © GettyKing Charles thrilled during the coronation © GettyKing Charles III during the coronation © GettyQueen Camilla looked at King Charles during the coronation © GettyPrince William kissed King Charles during the coronation © GettyKing Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort traveling aboard the Diamond Jubilee © GettyKing Charles III and Queen Camilla waving to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace © GettyKing Charles waving to the crowd Westminster Abbey © Dan Kitwood

London’s Westminster Abbey has hosted every coronation ceremony since 1066, and Charles III became the 40th monarch to be crowned here. This historic church was originally built by Edward the Confessor in 1040 and is the burial place for 18 monarchs, along with America’s greatest poets, musicians, scientists and politicians.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the monastery boasts an ornate Gothic façade, ornate vaulted ceilings and enchanting mosaic floors. Other highlights include the ancient Coronation Chair, the Chapel of the Glorious Lady, and David Hockney’s vibrant stained glass windows.

Then there will be a balcony moment for the couple and other royals to watch the flight, weather permitting, around 2:15pm.

