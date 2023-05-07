FBI: Colombians drugged US soldiers, stole money and phones





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) Three Colombian nationals face federal charges in Miami accusing them of drugging two US Army soldiers at a Bogota bar three years ago to steal their debit and credit cards and their phones, US law enforcement officials said Friday.

Jeffersson Arango, Kenneth Uribe and Pedro Silva have been charged with kidnapping, assault and conspiracy for the alleged March 2020 drug, kidnapping and robbery that left soldiers with little memory of what happened .

According to court documents, the soldiers went to an upmarket bar in Bogota late at night, shortly before most of the world was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, to drink, watch a football match and dance with local women.

Hours later, one soldier was found tripping on a Bogota street and the other was found passed out in his apartment, without a wallet, cellphone and other belongings. Blood tests showed they had been drugged.

A joint FBI and Colombian National Police investigation found bar surveillance video that shows the three and possibly others drugging the soldiers’ drinks, then escorting them out of the bar after 2 a.m. morning and in a waiting car. Bank and other surveillance videos show Arango using their debit and credit cards at ATMs and stores, according to the US government.

After the trio were identified, Colombian police began intercepting their phone communications where they reportedly talked about robbing people they drugged from bars and complaining that the pandemic shutdown had ended their plot . Arango and Uribe were arrested in December. The documents do not show if Silva was arrested.

FBI Special Agent Orlando Quant said in an affidavit that when he interviewed Arango, he admitted to drugging the soldiers with the others and taking them to a hotel. He said he was able to get a soldier’s debit card PIN by convincing him he had to pay something. He then told the drugged soldier that a cell phone was a payment block and had him type in the number, which he then used to withdraw cash.

They then left the soldiers in the street. We don’t know how we got back to his apartment.

Arango made his first appearance in federal court in Miami on Friday after being extradited. Court documents do not show that Uribe or Silva were extradited. No lawyers were listed in court documents for the three.

