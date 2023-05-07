Canelo vs Ryder: UK start time, openings, latest odds, predictions, ring walk tonight





Gorilla is a huge underdog heading to Guadalajara for the Cinco de Mayo weekend. Inside the boxing ring, he hopes to make one of the biggest upsets ever seen by a British fighter and return to London with an all-world title belt at super-middleweight. .

Ryder prepared for this huge career night by defeating Zach Parker in November to win the vacant WBO interim title at 168lbs. This makes him a mandatory contender for one of the four titles currently held by Canelo, who has bounced back from a shock loss to Dmitry Bivol. At light heavyweight by settling his long-standing rivalry with Gennady Golovkin once and for all in Las Vegas last September.

And rather than emptying his strap to pursue another blockbuster bout, such as a rematch with Bivol or a potential showdown with the likes of David Benavidez, the undisputed champion decided to accept the Ryder fight and return it to his legions of adoring fans. In his native Mexico, he hasn’t fought in about 12 years.

It’s sure to be an emotional homecoming for world boxing’s biggest names and he’s very excited to add Ryder to his long list of vanquished British opponents, which already includes Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Rocky Fielding, Liam Smith and Amir Khan. I’m sure you will. , Ryan Rhodes and Matthew Hatton.

Canelo vs Ryder Date, Start Time, Venue & Ring Walk

Canelo vs Ryder will take place tonight, Saturday 6 May 2023, at the 48,000-capacity Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, home to Liga MX side CD Guadalajara.

The main undercard isn’t scheduled to start until 5pm, 12am BST for fight fans in the UK facing another long night.

The ring walk for the main event itself isn’t expected until around 4am BST, but that time is always subject to change.

All Canelo vs Ryder battle cards/undercards

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. john rider

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronald Batista

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricardz Bolotniks

Gabriel Valenzuela vs Stevie Spark

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia

Nurmaganbet Defender vs Argenis Espana

Lawrence King vs Elio German Raphael

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Aregin

Abilkan Amankul vs Jesus Moroyoqui Doves

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel

Canelo Meets Ryder for First Time in Mexico in 12 Years

How to watch Canelo vs. Ryder

TV Channels: Canelo vs Ryder is broadcast live Saturday night on Smart TV and DAZN, which can be seen on Sky channel 429. Outside of the US and Canada, it is part of a DAZN subscription and not a pay-per-view. .

Live Stream: The DAZN app and website provide live stream services online from mobile devices, laptops, game consoles and more. DAZN subscriptions start at 9.99 per month in the UK.

Live Coverage: You can also follow the full event overnight via our live blog dedicated to Standard Sports.

Canelo vs Ryder Prediction

Islington southpaw Ryder is a solid, durable and very determined fighter with several big wins including a headline loss to Daniel Jacobs last February.

He looks very unlikely to happen to a Mexican returning to his country for the first time since 2011, and he’s undoubtedly eager for the next show. his biggest fan.

Ryder can start well, but we see how Canelo builds up stifling pressure as the fight progresses, overpowering overwhelming opponents with his relentless approach and debilitating power.

Canelo should prove too strong for the Islington southpaw this weekend at Guadalajara.

Ryder was stopped just once by Nick Blackwell at middleweight in 2015 and his four other pro losses to Billy Joe Saunders, Jack Arnfield, Rocky Fielding and Callum Smith all scored points.

We think The Gorilla will give it a decent description of itself and look competitive through the early rounds. He then became the latest victim of Canelo’s relentless pressure and was stopped late in the bout.

Winning via knockout, Canelo plumps for 9 rounds.

Canelo vs. Ryder Weigh-in Results

The weigh-ins were held on Friday, with Ryder reaching the super middleweight limits of 167.9 lbs and Canelo 170 lbs.

Canelo vs Ryder Betting Odds

Canelo to win: 1/20

Rider to win: 9/1

Draw: 25/1

Canelo to win by KO/TKO: 2/7

Ryder to win by KO/TKO: 16/1

Canelo to win by points or decision: 7/2

Ryder to win by points or decision: 16/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

