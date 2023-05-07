US to finalize rule limiting access to asylum at Mexican border by May 11





WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) – The United States will finalize new regulations by May 11 that will deny asylum to many migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on the same day the sweeping restrictions of COVID-19 at the border should end, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday.

Under the new rule, migrants will be presumed ineligible for asylum if they crossed another country en route to the United States without seeking protection or if they did not use other legal routes to the United States. UNITED STATES.

The measure is a key part of US President Joe Biden’s plan to address an expected increase in illegal immigration when the COVID restrictions known as Title 42 end next week, as well as the public health emergency. wider pandemic.

The administration encourages migrants to use legal channels to enter the country or face new expedited deportation processes that will come with the implementation of the asylum rule.

Title 42 was first implemented in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic to stem the spread of coronavirus in overcrowded places of detention. It allows border agents to quickly deport many migrants to Mexico.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during the National Action Network’s national convention in New York, U.S., April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon//File Photo

Its repeal is expected to lead to increased border arrivals due to pent-up demand and the perception among migrants that they will be allowed entry.

The planned increase in border crossings will be “extremely difficult,” Mayorkas told a news conference in Brownsville, Texas.

The Mexican government will strengthen border security in southern Mexico under a deal reached this week, Mayorkas said. The Mexican Ministry of Defense said it does not have any information on this.

Arrests of migrants at the US-Mexico border have increased in recent weeks, which Mayorkas attributed to a spike in Venezuelan crossings.

Also ahead of the end of Title 42, the Biden administration is expanding access to CBP One, an app that allows migrants to schedule an appointment to approach a border port of entry.

Starting May 12, about 1,000 appointments will be available each day, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Ted Hesson

Thomson Reuters

Ted Hesson is an immigration reporter for Reuters, based in Washington, D.C. His work focuses on the politics and politics of immigration, asylum and border security. Before joining Reuters in 2019, Ted worked for media outlet POLITICO, where he also covered immigration. His articles have appeared in POLITICO Magazine, The Atlantic and VICE News, among other publications. Ted holds a master’s degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor’s degree from Boston College.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/us-finalize-rule-by-may-11-limit-asylum-access-mexico-border-2023-05-05/

