The United States can no longer laugh at the bad math mentality





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently announced an effort to overthrow an “anti-math” culture in his country. “We say things like, ‘Oh, math, I can’t do that, it’s not for me’ — and everyone laughs,” Sunak said. “But we would never make a joke like that about not being able to read.”

Of course, he was talking about the plight of British children. But the problem is much worse in the United States, judging by the most recent international student rankings, which were compiled before the pandemic before the wheels really came off math performance.

Sunak captures a pervasive cultural situation in the United States. There is an accepted and acceptable norm that people intellectually self-select and divide themselves into “good at math” and “bad at math”. This process begins in the early years of school, and if it consolidates in high school, people are likely to define themselves that way for the rest of their lives in terms of numeracy – with a huge impact on their career choices, their salary potential and their upward mobility.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of May 2021, the median salary for math occupations was $98,680, compared to a national average of $45,760 for all occupations.

Unfortunately, “I’m no good at math” or “I’m not a mathematician” are common refrains that echo generations of Americans who have passed through a public school system in the United States.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is a financial sponsor of my organization, the Collaborative for Student Success, most often makes headlines for its work to stem disease and improve health overseas. The foundation is devoting its considerable weight and resources to programs aimed at improving math instruction and performance here at home with a $1 billion commitment.

During a recent interview, Bill Gates noted that for children in particular, “it’s very easy to check the math and it’s very easy to think, okay, I’m not going to be a scientist, so I’m not going to I don’t need it.” But he further explained that a better understanding of mathematics is essentially a better understanding of the world. The data, statistics, and trends that illuminate and guide the most compelling topics and areas of study are driven by mathematics.

He said a big goal for transforming math in the United States is to change the classroom experience so that children appreciate the value of attention and see that they can succeed, which builds confidence and perseverance in basic math skills. He calls this a process of “reviving curiosity” in students.

Interviewer Jessie Woolley-Wilson, CEO of Dreambox Learning whose work focuses on improving math education in the classroom, deftly synthesized Gates’ solutions for transforming math with a focus on three ‘C’s – trust, curiosity and constant feedback.

I wholeheartedly agree and would dare to say that three additional “C’s” can help kickstart this charge even further:

Commitment: Much like Sunak’s very public announcement, the United States needs equal commitment to reverse math apathy. Are governors making numeracy part of their agenda? Do states have an aggressive and realistic K-8 strategy that encourages and empowers education leaders in the classroom? If they do, let’s applaud them. If they don’t, parents and students deserve to know why. Curriculum: Changing the classroom experience isn’t just about good textbooks. It is about providing teachers and students with quality teaching materials and approaches that encourage them to understand how mathematics appears in their everyday world. High-quality materials like Zearn and Dreambox help thousands of teachers and students by making math more engaging. We need more. Champions: It’s far too easy to dismiss math as just too difficult and unnecessary for career success. Students and parents need to hear loud and clear the value of math from those they respect – teachers, leaders, celebrities and athletes. How has a better understanding of math opened up opportunities in their lives, made them stronger and more respected contributors to a team, or helped them get better jobs and careers?

The downsides of not solving the problem of math education in the United States are considerable. Digitized people are needed for the military, for science and medical careers, for careers outside of science, to close wage gaps between demographic groups, and to ensure that the United States and all citizens can grow, succeed and remain competitive.

And there is a huge civic disadvantage for a nation that lacks basic math skills. Such a population is a fragile foundation of modern democracy – it cannot distinguish specious arguments based on statistics from solid ones, and is therefore not equipped to think critically about the public policy issues it faces.

“I don’t know how many problems I have because math is one of them,” goes the old joke that succinctly underscores the gap between being good at and being bad at math. If we can erase this divide, if we can rekindle curiosity and make all children more successful in math, imagine their potential.

Jim Cowen is executive director of the Collaborative for Student Success, a nonprofit organization based in Alexandria, Virginia, which focuses on promoting the use of high-quality educational materials to enhance student learning.

