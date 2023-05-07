US networks play Royal Pomp – with a dose of reality TV – Deadline





A common theme in US Network coverage of the coronation of King Charles was: why are Americans so fascinated by this?

Starting around 5 a.m. ET, the best question might as well have been, why are they watching this?

As the King began his procession through the streets of London, commentator after commentator chimed in. On MSNBC, historian Jon Meacham quoted Shakespeare’s Henry V as saying of the unfolding pageantry, “It’s this wonderful cocktail, if you will, of the human, the divine, the democratic, the monarchical, the English and to some extent the American.

Others mentioned the colonial history of the United States and the special relationship between the two countries.

Perhaps the most succinct explanation came from Fox News’ Benjamin Hall, who recently returned after recovering from serious injuries while covering the war in Ukraine, who said: “You have pomp and circumstances, you have a bit of a reality show as well with Harry. I think so far he has everything.

All the major cable and broadcast networks sent teams of correspondents and commentators to cover the event, which, as has been repeatedly recalled, was the first of its kind in 70 years. As always, there was a bit of a contrast between what was happening on the BBC and what was happening with their American counterparts, with the former obviously more knowledgeable about the roots of the tradition and the ceremonies taking place. That said, US networks have largely resisted the urge to step in for comment at the Westminster Abbey ceremony itself, a kind of restraint that isn’t always the case at other events. live.

Apart from the solemn service, filled with great choral hymns and reverential works linking God and king, there was much talk.

On Fox News, author Christopher Andersen recalled being close to the royal family for the silver jubilee in 1977. “It was three years before Diana appeared on the scene, and yes they were famous, he there were world famous people of course, but was a bunch of shiners, Madame Tussauds walking towards you. It wasn’t an exciting bunch. Diana walks in, everything changes. When I look at this, I’m like, ‘Oh , the elephant in the abbey is still Diana, because the impact she has and still has.”

It was quickly cut short for the arrival of Prince Harry, the now estranged royal whose memoir and interview tour kept the reality show going. He was shown smiling as he arrived, but commentators were quick to comment on body language and other cues. He was “sort of hanging out among this group of cousins”, as one royal watcher noted. He was seated a few rows from his brother, and even behind his aunt. After the service, Fox News even focused on Harry’s sight: “Princess Anne’s big red plume obliterated her face, which won’t be an accident I can tell you,” noted Pier Morgan.

CBS News also provided a photo marking Harry’s positioning vis-à-vis other members of the royal family. Tina Brown gave her vision of the scene: “I think Harry is feeling more and more alone. He looked like he needed a hug when he arrived.

On CNN, however, Christiane Amanpour gave some perspective, which the current royal drama pales in comparison to that of yesteryear: The first King Charles, she recalled, “had his head cut off.”

Throughout the morning, the networks generally stuck to a similar mix of debate coverage laced with analysis, with a few exceptions. In Washington, DC, ABC affiliate WJLA moved to Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin, this episode focused on snakes, just as the Westminster Abbey service started at 6 a.m. ET. The station then reduced the network’s coronation stream.

NBC News’ Molly Hunter got one of the best vantage points along the Coronation Parade route. As the four-ton golden royal carriage carrying the newly crowned King and Queen passed, Hunter said: “It was quite exciting. I think I just made eye contact with King Charles.

“Well, congratulations,” Savannah Guthrie said, before quoting Charles’ mother, “The Queen has to be seen to be believed.”

As the hours went by, presenters and correspondents seemed to run out of royal treats in their marathon coverage and instead turned to other things, like the weather.

It came true as King Charles III and Queen Camilla stood with other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, without Harry or Prince Andrew. Under rather gloomy gray skies and rain falling again, with military helicopters flying overhead, Amanpour, best known for her reporting from war zones, said she had “a bit of a D-Day moment”. . Obviously it wasn’t the D-Day planes, but it was the boats and ships that all landed. The weather was absolutely terrible,” noting the symbolism of the moment.

“There weren’t a lot of happy moments,” presenter Anderson Cooper said, possibly referring to Charles’ serious face throughout the day.

“It’s a solemn occasion, isn’t it?” said correspondent Max Foster. “Tomorrow is the big party.”

Then, as if motivated by the need to speed things up a bit, there was a military flyover with the contrails in red, white and blue, not so different from what happens at a presidential inauguration .

“That was cool,” Cooper said. “It was a great crowd pleaser here,” he added. The centuries-old royal traditions of a coronation may seem unusual to many American viewers, but certainly not the Top Gun moment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/05/king-charles-coronation-u-s-networks-play-up-royal-pomp-and-give-it-a-dose-of-reality-show-drama-1235358360/

