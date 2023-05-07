Gunman kills 8 at Texas mall, police say DW 05/07/2023





Authorities in the southern US state of Texas said eight people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a suburban Dallas shopping center on Saturday.

Seven people are still in hospital treating their injuries, three of them are in critical condition while the others are stable.

What we know so far

The shooting took place at the Allen Premium Outlets mall located in the town of Allen, located about 40 kilometers northeast of Dallas. Filming began around 3:35 p.m. (2030 UTC).

Earlier, the Allen Police Department said “nine victims” were transported to local hospitals. They later said that two of the injured had died of their wounds.

The suspected shooter was killed by a police officer at the scene, according to the Allen Police Department.

Aerial footage showed police evacuating shoppers from the Allen Premium Outlets mall where a shooting took place Image: ABC Affiliate WFAA/REUTERS

A police officer heard gunshots in the mall and “engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat,” the police department said.

At a press conference on Saturday evening, local authorities did not provide further details about the victims or the suspected gunman, but said they believed he was acting alone.

Local news station WFAA, citing the local sheriff’s office, reported that children were among the injured.

Dashcam video obtained by US broadcaster CNN showed the suspected shooter exiting a silver car in the mall parking lot and immediately opening fire on shoppers.

Witnesses report multiple bodies in mall

Shoppers evacuated from the mall said they saw several bodies covered in sheets when they were given the green light to leave the stores they were hiding in.

“I pray it wasn’t children, but it looked like children,” Fontayne Payton, 35, told the Associated Press news agency. “It broke me when I came out to see this.”

A man whose daughter was at the mall at the time of the shooting told CNN he rushed to the scene.

“There are no safe places anymore. I don’t know what to do,” Jaynal Pervez told the American media.

Witnesses said they believed children were among those killed, although authorities have yet to release information on the victims Image: LM Otero/AP/picture alliance Shootings frequent in the US

Gun violence occurs regularly in the United States, where there are more guns than people.

Data from the Gun Violence Archive shows that there have been more than 195 mass shootings so far in 2023. May 6, 2023 is the 126th day of the year.

The group defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

RS/SMS (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-shooter-kills-8-at-texas-outlet-mall-police-say/a-65540392

