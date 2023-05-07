



The UK’s decision to retire the C-130 Hercules aircraft has raised concerns among experts as it could have a significant impact on Britain’s airlift capabilities.

Andy Netherwood, a former RAF pilot with extensive experience, including three years of trading C-17s for the US Air Force, recently testified before a congressional committee and highlighted the potential consequences of these moves.

Netherwood’s expertise in both RAF and U.S. Air Force operations lends considerable weight to his concerns about the retirement of the C-130 Hercules. His hands-on experience with various aircraft types allows him to provide unique insight into the challenges Britain may face without this versatile transport aircraft.

Netherwood highlighted the unique role that the C-130 Hercules plays in British military transport, especially when approaching small and tricky airfields. “Sometimes the entry airfield is so small that you only need a smaller aircraft, so it really matters how much space you take up on the ramp and how much runway you need,” he explains. He noted that the larger A400 aircraft cannot always replace the C-130 in these circumstances due to physical limitations.

This could affect special forces operations and other military missions as they often require access to small airfields. “When it comes to entering a small airfield, what immediately comes to mind is Special Forces, but really anything,” Netherwood said. Airhead is not a major airport the size of Heathrow as it is known whenever we come into conflict. It’s always a small regional airport or a small, strict strip, so size matters.”

Removal of the C-130 Hercules from the British fleet could also affect the nation’s ability to maintain air bridges to strategic locations such as Cyprus, the Falklands and Diego Garcia. Netherwood suggested that peacetime requirements could be met with the remaining aircraft, but “will inevitably vacate capabilities needed when going to war”.

Moreover, Britain’s ability to work with its allies, especially the United States, could be affected by the loss of the C-130 Hercules. Emphasizing the value the US places on its allies that can transport their troops and equipment independently, Netherwood said, “One of the things they liked about Britain was that we could get from A to B most of the time. .”

A consolidated review refresh may reconsider this decision, but a Command Paper due in June will provide more clarity on the fate of the C-130 Hercules. For now, the removal of this important aircraft from the British fleet could have significant implications for both military operations and international relations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/uk-airlift-capability-at-risk-according-to-former-raf-pilot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

