Is Charles III on the currency of England, Canada and Australia?





It is one of the monarch’s many privileges to appear on their national currency. But few monarchs have had banknotes and coins adorned with portraits around the world more than Queen Elizabeth II, who appeared (and still exists) on the British pound and on the currencies of 15 countries, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Dissension.

After Elizabeth’s death in September, Charles III will officially succeed her to the throne with a coronation on May 6.

In some cases, it’s just a matter of time. In other cases, it is a sign of changing times.

British pounds (notes and coins) and postage stamps

In December 2022, the Bank of England unveiled the design of a banknote featuring the portrait of the new king. It stays the same.

The new design will be in circulation in limited quantities until mid-2024. According to the bank statement, new notes will only be printed to replace worn notes and to meet the overall increase in demand for notes. That said, the UK doesn’t plan to throw away perfectly good money, and will follow royal guidelines to minimize the financial and environmental impact of a currency change.

Meanwhile, the new king has been using the 50 pence coin for several months. The post office distributed 5 million coins as change in December 2022. Royal Mail stamps featuring the Queen were only supposed to be valid until the end of January 2023, but will remain valid until 31 July to avoid waste.

Australian and Canadian banknotes and coins

For other countries that currently denote Elizabeth II as their currency, the situation is less straightforward.

Australia has ended putting royalty on banknotes and will not introduce banknotes featuring King Charles III. Canada might be, but probably not for the time being. Current Queen Elizabeth II banknotes will be in circulation for up to 20 years, which may or may not be inspired by the creative suggestions of Canadian citizens.

However, Australia has a coin with a new king. Tradition states that the shape faces to the left, with the direction of the monarch’s profile alternating. Unlike the queen, the king does not wear a crown.

So far, Canada has only minted commemorative medals for the King, but as per tradition, it will soon add statutory tenders.

New Zealand said it would be several years before it would need to introduce coins featuring the king’s portrait, and banknotes even longer.

