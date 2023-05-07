8 dead, 7 injured after man opened fire in US mall





Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the mass shooting an “unspeakable tragedy”.

Dallas:

A man who went on a rampage at a Texas mall on Saturday shot and killed eight people before being killed himself, authorities said.

The shooting caused panic at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling shopping complex in Allen, 25 miles north of Dallas, packed with weekend shoppers.

A police officer was in the mall on an unrelated call when gunfire broke out around 3:30 p.m. (2030 GMT), Allen Police Department Chief Brian Harvey said.

“He heard gunshots, surrendered to the gunshots, engaged the suspect and incapacitated the suspect,” Harvey said. “He also called ambulances.”

The identity of the shooter has not been revealed. His body, lying on a sidewalk, was one of seven dead at the mall when more police arrived.

Of the injured in area hospitals, “three are in critical surgery and four are stable,” said Boyd, the fire chief.

Some of the victims were as young as five years old, a hospital official told NBC News.

President Joe Biden “has been briefed on the shooting,” a White House official told reporters.

Local officials praised the actions of the police officer who charged and killed the shooter.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to the first responders who ran to the shots and acted quickly to neutralize the threat,” said Keith Self, a Republican congressman whose district includes the city of Allen.

Video footage released by CNN showed the shooter exiting a sedan in the mall parking lot and beginning his rampage.

Authorities initially believed a second shooter may be at large. As police scoured the mall’s stores, frantic shoppers and store workers rushed into the parking lots.

Harvey later said police believed the unidentified shooter, who CNN said was wearing tactical gear, “acted alone.”

Janet St. James, a spokeswoman for Medical City Healthcare, which operates multiple trauma centers in North Texas, said she saw eight patients from the shooting, ranging in age from five to 61, NBC News reported.

A father who arrived at the mall after his daughter, who was inside, called to tell him about the shooting, also told CNN that police informed him there may have been a second shooter.

“We saw the police outside the door, and they told us we had to go, and they’re still looking for the person,” Jaynal Pervez said, according to CNN.

“There are no more safe places. I don’t know what to do.”

Pervez later told the CBS broadcaster that the scenes in the mall parking lot were chaotic.

“I saw the shoes there, the cellphones of people on the street,” he said.

With more guns than people, the United States has the highest gun death rate of any developed country – 49,000 in 2021, up from 45,000 the previous year.

There have been more than 195 mass shootings – defined as four or more people injured or killed – so far this year in the United States, according to Gun Violence Archive.

