Photo ID required to vote in UK elections





What are the new voter ID requirements?

Starting this year, anyone wishing to vote in the UK will be required to present a photo ID at the polling place.

The new rules will be phased in starting with local elections in the UK on 4 May 2023.

From this date a photo ID is required to vote in UK Parliamentary by-elections, recall petitions and police and crime commissioners in England and Wales.

The order applies to UK general elections from October 2023.

However, you are not required to present a photo ID to vote in provincial or mandated parliamentary elections in Scotland or Wales.

And these changes will make no difference to Northern Ireland voters, who have been required to present a photo ID since 2003.

The change is a significant departure from the current system in most of the UK, where voters only need to verbally verify their name and address in order to cast their ballot.

What types of identification are accepted?

Voters only need to present one form of photo identification at the polling place, and it does not have to be up to date as long as it can identify you as the person at the ballot box.

However, it must be an original, not a copy, and the name on the identification card must be the same as the name on the electoral roll.

Accepted Voter ID formats are:

Passport issued in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, British Overseas Territories, EEA province or Commonwealth country Full or provisional driver’s license issued in United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man EEA Provincial Blue Badge Pass (Standard Scheme of Proof of Age) with hologram any ID

or one of the following travel passes:

Government-funded Senior Bus Pass Government-funded Disabled Bus Pass Government-funded Oyster 60+ Card Freedom Pass Scotland National Qualification Card Wales Over 60 Discount Travel Card Wales Disabled Travel Card Issued in Northern Ireland Senior SmartPass Registered SmartPass for the Blind or Issued SmartPass for the Blind War Disabled in Northern Ireland SmartPass60+ Issued in Northern Ireland half price SmartPass Issued in Northern Ireland SmartPass Issued in Northern Ireland

or government issued documents such as:

Biometric Immigration Document Department of Defense Form 90 (Defense Identification Card) National ID Card issued by the EEA State Identification Voter ID issued in Northern Ireland Voter Authority Certificate Anonymous Electoral Document Do the new rules apply to vote-by-mail?

no. You do not need any form of photo identification to vote by mail.

However, there are checks to make sure this process is as robust as possible.

You will be asked to provide your date of birth and signature both when you apply to vote by mail and when you return your ballot pack, and results will be cross-checked for identification.

How can I get a voter ID card?

You can apply for a free voter ID card online or by mail. You will need a recent digital photo of yourself and your National Insurance (NI) number to complete the online application.

You can apply without an NI number, but you must provide alternative documentation as proof of identity, such as a birth certificate, bank statement, or utility bill.

To apply by mail, you must fill out the form and return it to your local elections registration office.

You will need your voter registration address, current photo, and NI number.

Again, other supporting documents are acceptable, but their use may lengthen the application process.

The Registrar of Voters office should receive your form by 5:00 PM, six days before the election in which you plan to vote.

If you wish to apply by mail and are living abroad, or if you are a member of the military, government or British Council staff, there is another form to fill out.

What if I do not have a valid ID?

Anyone who does not have identification that meets the new requirements can apply for a free Voter Rights Certificate (VAC).

It is not a substitute for registering to vote and must be done prior to any application.

Why is Voter ID being introduced?

New legal requirements aim to crack down on potential voter fraud by preventing people from impersonating others in voting.

The plan follows recommendations from a 2016 report by former community secretary Sir Eric Pickles, who warned that if people could vote under false impersonation with little risk of being discovered, there would be a risk of serious abuse of the electoral system.

Why is voter ID so controversial?

The government said the change was necessary to curb the inexcusable possibility of stealing someone else’s vote simply by quoting their name and address at the ballot box.

However, critics have noted that actual allegations of electoral fraud are very rare in the UK.

According to the Electoral Reform Society, out of more than 58 million votes cast in 2019, there were only 33 allegations of impersonation.

Opponents of the new mandate also warned that it would make it harder for certain people, including people with disabilities, transgender and non-binary voters, and black and minority groups to have a say.

It is estimated that around 2 million adults across the UK do not have any form of ID that meets the new requirements.

But local government secretary Lee Rowley denied the plan was like any form of repression.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2023/05/06/voter-id-need-vote-uk-local-general-elections/

